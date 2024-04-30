Genshin Impact Savoring the Breeze Web Event Guide

Genshin Impact is back with a new web event called "Savoring the Breeze," where players can log into their HoYoverse account and make drinks for everyone to enjoy! Also, you will receive in-game rewards for completing certain milestones.

Web events run for a limited time, so make sure to participate and redeem your rewards before they're over! In this guide, we'll take you through how to play "Savoring the Breeze" and the drinks you'll need to make to satisfy customers.

How to Play Savoring the Breeze Web Event

"Savoring the Breeze" runs from April 29 to May 9, 2024, on the official HoYoverse site. You'll need to log in with your HoYoverse account or use your UID to play the game.

Ideally, you should be logging in every day to claim your Inspiration points, which are required to make drinks. Every time you make a satisfactory drink and give it to a customer, you'll spend 10 Inspirations.

Here's how you can get more Inspirations:

Log into the Web Event : 20 Inspirations

: 20 Inspirations Log into Genshin Impact : 30 Inspirations

: 30 Inspirations Claim commission rewards : 10 Inspirations

: 10 Inspirations Use 40 Original Resin : 10 Inspirations

: 10 Inspirations Join the official Genshin Impact Discord server: 10 Inspirations (one-time)

In this web event, you'll need to serve customers the drinks that they ask for. There are eight ingredients on your table at first, but the number will increase as you progress through the mini-game. Each drink needs to have a base, an adjunct, and a flavouring.

Your customers will indicate what type of ingredients they want—which you can infer from their speech bubble. Sometimes, they might ask for a special ingredient to be added to their drink, in which case, the ingredient will be placed in the mixing area.

Note that there are no penalties for making the wrong drink! You can experiment with making different drinks, or scroll down to check out our walkthrough below on how to serve each customer.

How to Make Every Drink in the Savoring the Breeze Web Event

The order of the customers is the same for everyone, so you can follow this list from the top! Here's how you can make every drink in "Savoring the Breeze":

A Melusine Who Works at the Maison Gardiennage : Coffee, Milk, Mint

: Coffee, Milk, Mint A Certain Newspaper Photographe r: Fizzy Water, Tomato, Zaytun

r: Fizzy Water, Tomato, Zaytun A Certain Fontaine Research Institute Researcher : Fizzy Water, Fonta, Zaytun

: Fizzy Water, Fonta, Zaytun Neuvillette : Fizzy Water, Pure Fontaine Water, Mint

: Fizzy Water, Pure Fontaine Water, Mint Little Girl : Fizzy Water, Milk, Zaytun

: Fizzy Water, Milk, Zaytun A Certain Fontaine Film Producer : Coffee, Fonta, Zaytun

: Coffee, Fonta, Zaytun Liben : Coffee, Tomato, Slime

: Coffee, Tomato, Slime A Traveling Melusine : Fizzy Water, Tomato, Slime

: Fizzy Water, Tomato, Slime Arlecchino: Coffee, Milk, Sugar

A Traveling Melusine: Coffee , Milk, Zaytun

, Milk, Zaytun A Melusine Who Works at the Maison Gardiennage : Fizzy Water, Tomato, Mint

: Fizzy Water, Tomato, Mint A Traveling Melusine : Coffee, Fonta, Slime

: Coffee, Fonta, Slime A Melusine Who Works at the Maison Gardiennage : Coffee, Fonta, Sweet Flower

: Coffee, Fonta, Sweet Flower Navia : Coffee, Almonds, Sweet Flower

: Coffee, Almonds, Sweet Flower Little Girl : Coffee, Milk, Sweet Flower

: Coffee, Milk, Sweet Flower A Certain Fontaine Film Producer : Coffee, Tomato, Sweet Flower

: Coffee, Tomato, Sweet Flower Liben: Coffee, Tea, Slime

We'll be updating this list as more customers are unlocked, so stay tuned!

Some helpful visual references:

Fizzy Water is the blue bubbly liquid above coffee.

Fonta is orange juice.

Zaytun is the selection of fruits.

Slime is the blue substance next to the fruits.

Sweet Flower is the orange substance on the top right of your table.

Genshin Impact Savoring the Breeze Rewards

Each successful drink will earn you 1 Positive Rating. By completing 24 orders, you should have enough Positive Ratings to unlock all the rewards!

Check out all the rewards that you can get by earning Positive Ratings for each successful drink:

2 Positive Ratings : 10 Primogems, 30,000 Mora

: 10 Primogems, 30,000 Mora 7 Positive Ratings : 20 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

: 20 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit 12 Positive Ratings : 20 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

: 20 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 19 Positive Ratings : 30 Primogems, 40,000 Mora

: 30 Primogems, 40,000 Mora 24 Positive Ratings: 40 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

Make sure to claim your rewards before the web event ends on May 9, 2024!

That's the end of our guide on how to play "Savoring the Breeze" in Genshin Impact. If you're looking for more guides, why not check out our Vibro-Crystal Applications walkthrough? Also, find out everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 4.7.

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule