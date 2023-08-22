Genshin Impact Neuvillette Materials Pre-Farming Guide

The esteemed Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette, will be receiving his first Genshin Impact banner very soon! In the recent Genshin Impact narrative developments introduced by the Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette's power stands as a testament to his unparalleled might. As a staunch guardian of Fontaine's "justice", he astonished everyone by swiftly incapacitating the mischievous Fatui Harbinger, Childe, with a single resounding blow on the grand stage of the Opera Epiclese.

Neuvillette’s incredible power is directly mirrored in his ability kit, giving players the ability to unleash devastating Hydro attacks. If you’re looking to start farming for his Ascension and Talent Materials ahead of Neuvillette's banner release, we’ve got you covered with our comprehensive Neuvillette pre-farming guide here!

Neuvillette release date

According to leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Neuvillette will be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst DPS unit. You’ll get the chance to invite Neuvillette to your roster in Version 4.1. If there are no unprecedented deals, Version 4.1 should be released on 27 September 2023.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

Neuvillette Ascension materials

Unfortunately, some of Neuvillette's materials are locked behind the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update. But don't worry, there's still plenty of other materials you can get a head start on!

Varunada Lazurite

As is customary for the Hydro units of Genshin Impact, Neuvillette requires Varunada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Varunada Lazurite crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Rhodeia of Loch and the Hydro Hypostatsos. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Hydro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Blank Varunada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact

In order to fully ascend Neuvillette, you will need to farm the following:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunks x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Fontemer Aberrant drops: Transoceanic Pearls

Even though these marine creatures from Fontaine might appear cute and harmless, unfortunately, you have to take them down and gather their drops for the Chief Justice of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse Transoceanic Pearls dropped by Fontemer Aberrant, new water-based common enemies of Fontaine

You can often spot them underwater or near bodies of water in Fontaine. Due to the extensive underwater regions in Fontaine, you'll come across numerous Fontemer Aberrants spread across the map.

To reach level 90 with Neuvillette, make sure to accrue the following:

Transoceanic Pearls x36

Transoceanic Chunks x96

Xenochromatic Crystals x129

Millennial Pearl Seahorse drop: Fontemer Horn

The Fontemer Horn is an Ascension material dropped by an unreleased boss called the Millennial Pearl Seahorse. It's a jagged, purple horn shaped like a bolt of lightning, with wisps of light surrounding it.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: videreleaks New Fontaine Boss in Genshin Impact Version 4.1: Millennial Pearl Seahorse

This new boss is expected to make its debut in the upcoming Version 4.1 update.

In order to fully ascend Neuvillette, you will need to acquire 46 Fontemer Horn

Lumitoile

Neuvillette’s local speciality Ascension material goes by the name Lumitoile. It's purplish-blue in colour and resembles a starfish. However, at the moment, you won't come across any Lumitoile in the currently available areas of Fontaine as of Version 4.0.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse New Fontaine local specialty: Lumitoile

It's highly likely that Lumitoile will be harvestable in the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update.

To fully ascended Neuvillette, you will need to harvest 168 Lumitoile

Neuvillette Talent materials

Once again, Fontemer Aberrants drops are needed to enhance Neuvillette's Talent levels. If you're aiming to max Neuvillette's Talent, you'll require the following quantities:

Transoceanic Pearls x6

Transoceanic Chunks x22

Xenochromatic Crystals x31

Pale Forgotten Glory: Equity Series

The Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Equity Series Talent Books for Neuvillette.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Equity Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

To max Neuvillette’s Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Equity Talent Books:

Teachings of Equity x9

Guides to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings

The weekly boss, Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, is located in a Trounce Domain between the Desert of Hadramaveth and the Girdle of the Sands in the Sumeru desert. The domain, The Realm of Beginnings, will only be available after you’ve completed Nahida’s second Story Quest.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings location

Once Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is defeated, it will drop Everamber, which is a talent material to level up Neuvillette’s Talents.

You will need 18 Everamber to max all Neuvillette’s abilities, 6 for each Talent

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Neuvillette!

