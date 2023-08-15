Genshin Impact Neuvillette Kit Leaked: Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations

The full ability kit of the austere Iudex of Fontaine, Neuvillette, has been shared by a credible Genshin Impact leaker, making waves in the Genshin community. The much-anticipated release of Fontaine has finally arrived, introducing a new cast of characters and exciting ability kits to the forefront. Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Neuvillette commands the Opera Epiclese as Chief Justice and harnesses the power of Hydro with grace and poise.

Wielding both a Catalyst and a sleek cane, Neuvillette is set to be a formidable Hydro main DPS that will make a splash in the meta. It seems that his kit revolves around “Sourecewater Droplets” that he can absorb during battle, greatly increasing his Hydro DMG output. Here's a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know about Neuvillette’s kit.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette kit guide

Neuvillette is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Catalyst character that hails from Fontaine. He holds a unique set of abilities that will allow you to wash your enemies away with ease!

Who is Neuvillette?

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

Official images of Fontaine indicate that the Court of Fontaine will span across a large area within its own dedicated area, underscoring the importance placed on concepts of "justice" and "judgment" within the upcoming region. At the epicentre of Fontaine stands the Opera Epiclese, a grand structure that looms over the Court of Fontaine. It serves as both the main Court and stage of Fontaine. The person who commands the Opera Epiclese of the Court of Fontaine is none other than Chief Justice Neuvillette himself.

His prominent position implies significant involvement in the political and judicial matters of the region, playing a crucial role in Fontaine's storyline. Neuvillette is described as reticent and stern. Interestingly, he is greatly revered by the Melusine of Fontaine.

Neuvillette Basic Attacks

As Still Waters

Normal Attack : Neuvillette waves his cane, commanding the tides to unleash a maximum of 3 Hydro DMG attacks

: Neuvillette waves his cane, commanding the tides to unleash a maximum of 3 Hydro DMG attacks Charged Attack : Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to attack opponents with a rupturing rung of water, dealing AoE Hydro DMG

: Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to attack opponents with a rupturing rung of water, dealing AoE Hydro DMG Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement Unleashes surging torrents, dealing continuous AoE Hydro DMG to all opponents in a straight line in front of him If Neuvillette’s HP is above 50%, he will continuously lose HP while unleashing this attack

Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation While charging up, Neuvillette will gather the power of Hydro, forming it into a Seal of Arbitration In this state, Neuvillette can move and change the direction he’s facing, and also absorb any Sourcewater Droplets in a certain AoE Every Droplet he absorbs will increase the formation speed of the Seal, and will heal Neuvilette based on his Max HP If a Symbol has yet to be formed before the charging ceases, then a Charged Attack will be unleashed If a Symbol has been formed, then a Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement will be unleashed

Plunging Attack: Gathering the power of Hydro, Neuvillette plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path, dealing AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Neuvillette Elemental Skill

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in Overture Teaser: The Final Feast

O Tears, I Shall Repay

Neuvillette summons a Raging Waterfall that deals AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in front of him. After hitting an opponent, this skill will generate 3 Sourcewater Droplets near that opponent.

At certain intervals, when the Raging Waterfall descends, a Spiritbreath Thorn will emerge that will pierce opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

Neuvillette Elemental Burst

O Tears, I Have Returned

Neuvillette unleashes a rupturing wave that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on his Max HP. After a short interval, 2 waterfalls will descend and deal Hydro DMG in a smaller AoE, and will generate 6 Sourcewater Droplets within an area in front.

Neuvillette Passive Talents

1. Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Legacy

When a party member triggers a Vaporize, Frozen, Electro-Charged, Bloom, Hydro Swirl, or a Hydro Crystallize reaction on opponents, 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories will be granted to Neuvillette for 30s. This will increase the DMG of his Charged Attack by 110%/130%/160%.

2. The High Arbitrator’s Discipline

For each 1% of Neuvillette’s HP over 30%, he will gain 0.6% Hydro DMG Bonus.

3. Gather Like the Tide

All party members’ underwater Movement SPD will be increased by 15%.

Neuvillette Constellations

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette

1. Venerable Institution

When Neuvilette takes the field, he will obtain 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories from his Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Legacy”

On top of that, his interruption resistance will be increased when using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement.

2. The Law Commands

Neuvillette’s Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Legacy” will be enhanced: Each stack for Past Draconic Glories will increase the CRIT DMG of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement by 14%. This will be capped at 42%.

3. Ancient Fiction

Increases the level of Normal Attack: As Still Waters by 3.

4. Crowned in Compassion

When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, 1 Sourcewater Droplet will be generated.

5. Axiomatic Judgement

Increases the level of O Tides, I Have Returned by 3.

6. Wrathful Recompense

When using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement, Neuvillette can absorb nearby Sourcewarer Droplets in an AoE. Each absorbed Droplet will increase the duration of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement by 1s.

On top of that, when Equitable Judgement hits opponents, it will fire off 2 additional currents every 2s, each of which will deal 10% of Neuvillette’s Max HP as Hydro DMG.

With that, you're well equipped with the knowledge of Neuvillette's kit in Genshin Impact! Interested in learning more about the Iudex of Fontaine? We've got you covered, find out about his release date, lore, voice actors, and more in our Neuvillette guide here.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

