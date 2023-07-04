Genshin Impact Egeria: Release date, voice actors, lore, and more

Just recently, Genshin Impact developers released a dizzying teaser for the Fontaine Version 4.0 update, which players are eagerly awaiting. It won't be available soon, as update 3.8 has just begun, and will last 42 days. Nevertheless, in the middle of August, you will be able to enjoy a lot of new features, including 18 new characters and, of course, the next major region of Fontaine. Among these 18 characters, Egeria in Genshin Impact is of significant interest to players, so we will tell you more about her.

This character is shrouded in mystery and there are almost no mentions of her so far, except for the official teaser "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast". In this article, you find out everything we know about this mysterious character. Let's get started!

Who is Egeria?

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Egeria's voice opens Overture Teaser: The Final Feast

The Overture teaser opens with Freminet plunging into a vast expanse of water, accompanied by an eerie proclamation from a woman's voice, announcing the arrival of the "final feast." She forewarns, “Make the most of the final feast, because for the sinners, the curtain call has come.” It has been confirmed that this voice belongs to Egeria.

The new region of Fontaine may lead us to believe that the characters to be announced in the new update will be related to the element of Hydro. This is indeed the case, as you could see in the recent official teaser. Despite illuminating fans' perception of the many new characters of Fontaine, Egeria's physical appearance was not shown even once. There are several theories surrounding her identity and here's what we think:

Egeria is a former Hydro Archon, which had the objective of managing Fontaine.

She may be a split personality of Furina and that is why she was not shown in the teaser.

She can be the main NPC in Fontaine's Archon Quest, which sounds rather unlikely, but this theory still has the right to exist.

In our opinion, the first option is the most plausible. Since Hydro Archon is a rather important character, perhaps the developers wanted to keep the intrigue to the end.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

Also, the meaning of the name Egeria is another clue to her identity. After looking it up, we found out that in ancient Greek, Egeria refers to a water nymph who imparted laws. It is also interpreted as a female advisor and companion. Given her connection to the water nymphs, it is obvious why she belongs to the heroes from Fontaine. And taking into account the fact that she imparted laws and could also be an advisor, this confirms that she could be a Hydro Archon.

Egeria release date

Egera is expected to make her first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0.

Will Egeria be playable?

Currently, it remains uncertain whether Egeria will be a playable character or an NPC in Fontaine. However, there are speculations that she might fulfil a role similar to Dunyazard as a significant NPC in Fontaine's Archon Quest.

Egeria Japanese and English Voice Actors

In contrast, fans could hear her voice in the teaser. In the video, viewers could hear the English and Japanese voices of the character, which was performed by two quite famous voice actors, namely:

Courtney Steele - in English

Sayuri Yahagi - in Japanese

Taking this into account, we can entertain the thought that Egeria will be a playable character because she is getting too much attention from both the community and the developers. All we can do is wait to find out more details.

