Banner Lineup and Reruns Leaked For Genshin Impact 4.7

With the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 update on the horizon, eager fans can already get a thrilling glimpse of what's to come thanks to credible leaks that have revealed the upcoming limited-time character banner placements!

The much-anticipated arrival of 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, is making waves in the community, largely due to their unique designs and formidable kits. But who will join them in their debut banners? Read on to find out!

Furina and Alhaitham Rerun Banners Planned For Genshin Impact 4.7

The banner placements for Version 4.7 were shared by credible Genshin Impact leaker Full Stop Chan recently. This news is especially important for free-to-play players, as Primogems are scarce, and a banner's placement can play a major role in deciding who to pull for. Here are the expected banners in each phase of the upcoming update:

4.7 Phase 1 (June 5 - June 25) Clorinde Alhaitham

4.7 Phase 2 (June 25 - July 17) Sigewinne Furina



Version 4.6 may have set the bar high with its exciting map expansion and Arlecchino's arrival, but Version 4.7 promises to keep the momentum going! Genshin players are ecstatic to know that two new 5-star characters are set to join the fray, a rare occurrence especially this far into a cycle.

Clorinde, Fontaine's strongest Champion Duelist and successor to the Marechaussee Hunters, upholds justice through a unique trial by combat. Unmatched in her dueling prowess, she wields both a rapier and a pistol, rumored to be a fast-paced Electro DPS similar to Keqing.

On the other hand, Sigewinne is a kind-hearted head nurse at the Fortress of Meropide, and is the first playable Melusine character. Leaks suggest she'll be a hybrid healer-DPS like Kokomi.

Alhaitham remains one of Genshin Impact's strongest main DPS characters, excelling in doling out extremely fast attacks in reaction-based team compositions. Renowned for her versatility and status as the best universal damage buffer, Furina has become a staple in many Spiral Abyss teams.

With a plethora of excellent characters to choose from, who you decide to pull for hinges on your personal preference and what your current roster lacks.

Version 4.7 promises to be another content-packed update, brimming with exciting newcomers and long-awaited reruns! Please note that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments!

