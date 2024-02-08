Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream: Expected date & time, and everything you need to know

Returning to Mondstadt!

As with every update, Genshin Impact's Version 4.5 will be preceded by a Special Program Livestream, offering a thrilling glimpse into what awaits. Even as players enjoy the festivities of the Lantern Rite Festival in Version 4.4, leaks surrounding the exciting 4.5 update have already begun to surface.

These Livestream events have become a cornerstone of the Genshin Impact experience, playing a vital role in keeping players engaged and building anticipation for the upcoming content. The 4.5 Livestream promises to unveil crucial details about the update, including the official release date, captivating previews of new characters and weapons, potential map expansions, and much more!

So, let’s uncover all the details we have about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream!

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official date and start time for the Version 4.5 Livestream. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

If HoYoverse follows this trend, the Version 4.5 Livestream should be streamed on 1 March 2024, Friday at 12:00 PM (GMT) | 7:00 AM (ET).

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.5 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Time (ET) 7:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00pm Central European Time (CST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

Where can I watch the Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream?

As is customary, the Version 4.5 Livestream will be streamed live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

If you happened to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

4.5 Livestream Primogem redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the chance to redeem three codes, each granting generous rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Version 4.5 highlights

Version 4.2 brought the final act of the Fontaine Archon Quest, culminating in a melancholic and grand final “trial” that revealed the secrets lurking beneath the waters.

As such, subsequent patches from Version 4.3 onward are considered "filler patches," as termed by the Genshin Impact community, bridging the gap until the release of the next nation, the land of Pyro, Nathan. Despite this, HoYoverse has exciting plans for the remaining part of the Fontaine cycle, offering a plethora of quests and events to anticipate!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Following the vibrant Lantern Rite celebrations in Version 4.4, the upcoming update will most likely bring players back to Mondstadt for its flagship event.

In addition to the highly awaited debut of Chiori, along with exciting rerun banners, Genshin leaker Genshin_Intel has shared an overview for 4.5:

Phase 1: Chiori and Itto, Phase 2: Neuvillette and Kazuha

Two new artifact sets

Alchemy shop sim event

Fayz Trials rerun

Cat cafe event in Mondstadt

Cannons vs slimes event

Lynette hangout

Neuvillette, Charlotte, and Kirara in TVG

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Livestream. Rest assured, we will update this article with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.4 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.