FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer COUNTDOWN: When is it? How to watch, What to expect, and more

We’re getting closer to our first in-depth look at one of the game’s most anticipated features!

The news that we’ll soon be getting our first official look at FIFA 21‘s career mode has us and other countless fans, super excited!

However, has EA given us a lot to go on, and could we expect to see the trailer as early as this week?

Here’s what you need to know.

Start Time

The announcement, posted on Twitter, can be seen below. As you can see, EA has not revealed all its cards just yet.

We headed on over to the EA Youtube page expecting to see a video, with a countdown – however we couldn’t find anything (at least at the moment).

So, officially speaking, while we are in store for a Career Mode trailer, we don’t exactly know when just yet.

However, we can make some informed predictions based on past trailers.

We generally see trailers for FIFA 21 release at around 11am ET / 4pm BST, with an announcement roughly 24 – 48 hours before.

If we follow this pattern, the trailer would have to begin its countdown tomorrow, to be in for a shot at releasing this week.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that we hear something soon, as we can’t wait to see how FIFA 21 has moved forward.

How to Watch

You can head over to EA’s official YouTube page to watch the trailer, and of course, we’ll have it right here for you too!

What to Expect?

We’re looking forward to seeing everything from refreshed transfer deals, a revamped growth system, and even some training feature in the trailer.

Head on over here for everything you need to know and more about FIFA 21 Career Mode.

FIFA 21 launches on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October!

