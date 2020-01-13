FIFA 21 Cross Platform: Will PlayStation & Xbox gamers finally come together?

For years gamers have been kept apart. A brick wall has been between PlayStation and Xbox players, with a huge gulf between PC and console users.

In recent years that division has started to lessen. Games like Rocket League and Fortnite have allowed cross-platform play, and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now lets gamers play with friends and enemies on any piece of hardware.

All of which begs the question, will we be allowed to on FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 Cross Platform

WORLDWIDE POWER: Cross platform means more opponents to flash your skill against

At the moment, FIFA 20 players are only able to play with and against those on their own hardware. One of the barriers EA will have to overcome is the Ultimate Team market place. PS4, Xbox, and PC all have their own market place with wildly different prices for the same card.

A common market place for FUT would help to create a more harmonious community while the expanded player pool could create improvements for competitive and casual players alike.

FIFA 21 next-gen

NEXT GEN: The future is coming

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X boasting impressive specs that will help bridge the gap to the PC Master Race it is looking more and more possible that cross platform play will be possible on next gen consoles. We await confirmation though.

Both the new PlayStation and Xbox are expected to hit during the 2020 holiday period, with some speculation that they will arrive in late November.

This means that FIFA 21 will first be available on the current generation of consoles, PS4 & Xbox One, which limits the scope of cross platform play on release.

Still, with more and more games offering it, it’s surely only a matter of time until FIFA players can do the same.

