FIFA 21 Ratings: Serie A Predictions – Ronaldo, Immobile & more

CR7 is bound to be the top player in Serie A, but who will make up the best of the rest?

The Italian league saw its closest title race in years this season as Lazio pushed Juventus all the way before COVID-19 halted play.

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, which players have possibly earned an increase to their basic rating for the new game?

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 → 93)

One of the greatest players of all time.

At 35 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps scoring goals registering 21 in just 22 Serie A matches. His 93 overall looks set to stay.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 → 88)

Serie A’s most prolific marksman.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile’s 27 goals fired Lazio to within one point of Juventus before the season as curtailed.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 → 88)

Juventus’ ‘Jewel’ Paulo Dybala is one of the most gifted players around.

The Argentine superstar totalled 16 goal involvements this season as Juventus managed to get the best of both him and CR7.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 → 88)

Inter stopper Samir Handanovic is a consistent performer.

The Slovenian international kept seven clean sheets this season and has been a stalwart of the Inter side for the best part of a decade.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89 → 88)

A tough season for Napoli, could Kalidou Koulibaly be on the move this summer?

Napoli recorded the worst defensive record of all the top six teams, not helped by Koulibaly’s injury problems.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 → 87)

Serie A’s assist king, Luis Alberto has had a tremendous season.

The former Liverpool flop has enjoyed a superb season in a slightly deeper role for Lazio as they mounted their first real title challenge in years.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 → 87)

The big Belgian has been in red hot form in Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku looks to be back to his best after striking up a terrifying partnership with Lautaro Martinez this season.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 → 87)

The former Arsenal keeper has become one of the world’s best.

Wojciech Szczesny conceded just 17 goals in 19 games, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 → 87)

Will a tough season for Dries Mertens see his rating decrease?

Mertens started in just under half of Napoli’s league games this season and only managed six goals, will this be reflected on FIFA 21?

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 → 87)

A great of the game and true legend of Italian football.

Juventus centre back Giorgio Chiellini managed just four appearances after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, will he be able to get back to his best?

