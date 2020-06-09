[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Barcelona Predictions – Messi, de Jong & more

One of the biggest clubs in world football, what ratings will Barca’s superstars receive on FIFA 21?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 9, 2020
fifa 21 de jong barcelona ratings

Barcelona sit two points clear at the top of La Liga, but will they claim the title for a third straight season?

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, which players have earned themselves an upgrade this season during one of the closest title races in recent years.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 → 94)

Lionel Messi FIFA 21

The GOAT.

Lionel Messi’s 94 overall will not change. The little Argentine has 19 goals and 12 assists already this season and there are plenty of games left.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90 → 90)

Marc Andre ter Stegen FIFA 21

Germany’s number one.

To oust Manuel Neuer is not easy, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen has continued his rise to the top and is one of the best in the business.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 → 89)

Sergio Busquets FIFA 21

A Rolls Royce midfielder.

Sergio Busquets makes everything look so effortless in midfield and he continues to be a crucial man in the Barca set up.

Luis Suarez (OVR 89 → 88)

Luis Suárez FIFA 21

Controversial, clinical, brilliant.

Luis Suarez has scored goals wherever he goes but at 33 years old, the Uruguayan may have to make way for a new star striker.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 → 87)

Jordi Alba FIFA 21

Jordi Alba has spent nearly a decade at Barcelona and has won it all.

Alba has been one of the world’s top left backs for several years now and that looks set to continue on FIFA 21.

Gerard Pique (OVR 88 → 87)

Gerard Pique FIFA 21

Another of Barcelona’s stalwarts.

Gerard Pique is a future icon in the making and will be a tough man for Barca to replace when he decides to move on.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 → 87)

Antoine Griezmann FIFA 21

Eight goals and four assists this season is a decent return for Antoine Griezmann.

After such a high-profile move in the summer, Griezmann hasn’t quite found his best form at the Nou Camp just yet.

Clement Lenglet (OVR 85 → 86)

Clement Lenglet FIFA 21

Another star on the long French production line.

France’s national team will not be struggling for centre backs any time soon, with Clement Lenglet another top class player in the mix.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85 → 85)

Frenkie de Jong FIFA 21

Frenkie de Jong has the potential to be one of the greatest midfielders on the planet.

The 23-year-old can play in defence or midfield and possesses all the qualities to become a superstar.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 86 → 85)

Phillipe Coutinho FIFA 21

Bayern will not be making Philippe Coutinho’s loan move permanent.

Despite eight goals and six assists in the Bundesliga so far, Coutinho will not be staying at the German champions, will he get another chance at Barca?

