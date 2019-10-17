FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #4 - now available on all platforms, with Career Mode finally getting an update

FIFA 20's lastest patch has been released and, boy, it's a biggie.

Pitch Notes dropped today, detailing how Title Update #4 brings updates across all FIFA 20 game modes, including a long-awaited Career Mode update.

The new patch initially launched on PC, but is has since dropped across all platforms. After the rather insignificant Title Update #3, this new patch was always going to be substantial, so strap in and get ready for an information overload.

Gameplay

Made a number of changes to Legendary AI Difficulty with the goal of making it more challenging:

Improved CPU defensive skill including, marking a player that is strafe dribbling and applying a defensive pressure to opponent

Improved CPU passing logic, resulting in better passing target selection and less offside passes

Improved CPU use of free kick mechanic

Improved CPU use of skill moves, including performing step overs and fake shots at the appropriate time

Improved CPU attacking, including more precise dribbling and increased likelihood of executing green timed shot

Changes to skill moves:

Increased the responsiveness of the Body Feint Skill Move when performing it while standing still.

The Advanced Rainbow can now only be performed by 5 Star Skill Move players.

The Ball Roll into Heel Chop Skill Move combination will now require the player to have 4 Star Skill Moves.

Players will now be able to use the new Heel Chop Turn Skill Move combo in combination with other Skill Moves, such as a Ball Roll.

Increased the likelihood that error will impact multiple Fake Shots chained while sprinting, specifically when they’re chained at a 45-degree angle in either direction.

Reduced exit speed when performing the Drag Back Skill Move at a 180-degree angle.

Addressed the Following issues:

The following patch updates are issues and bugs that were brought to EA's attention and have now been rectified.

Goalkeeping

Increased the likelihood that a goalkeeper will gather the ball after performing a slide into a ball carriers’ feet.

Sometimes the goalkeeper attempted a diving save in situations that did not warrant it.

Some situations where goalkeepers were incorrectly rushing out of the box in order to get to the ball but then deciding to go back to their goal.

Goalkeepers were sometimes having the ball knocked out of their hands due to contact from a teammate.

When a goalkeeper was throwing the ball to a player, sometimes an unintended player would get selected by Player Switching and would then need to chase after the ball.

When in a contested situation, goalkeepers will be less likely to be impacted by physical contact between them and other players.

Goalkeepers were performing incorrect animations in some situations when attempting to react to a headed ball that was directed toward the ground.

When playing locked to the goalkeeper, such as in Pro Clubs, sometimes the keeper would be incorrectly facing away from the ball.

Passing

Sometimes it was taking too long for the user controlled player to perform a shot or pass following the user’s input

Rarely, in situations where an opposing player was very close to the user controlled player, attempting to make a pass would not register

Dribbling

Some situations where it was taking too long to register a player as being in control of the ball

Some situations where the animation of a player taking control of the ball would result in the ball being directed slightly differently than the user’s directional input

Improved some situations where the incorrect animation was occurring when a player approached the ball in an attempt to control it

Players were taking too long to retake control of the ball following a Let Ball Run action

Players were sometimes losing control of the ball when a first-time pass or shot got cancelled or interrupted

Skill Moves

Doing a Rainbow Flick followed by a Chip Shot attempt will no longer result in the player performing a 180-degree turn after they regain control of the ball

Sometimes when performing a Ball Roll Skill Move, the ball would unintentionally make contact with the player's foot and the player would lose control of the ball

When attempting to perform a Drag Back, the player was sometimes performing a 180-degree dribble turn instead

Sometimes players were losing control of the ball in the middle of performing a Skill Move

Shooting/Attacking

Some instances of incorrect offside calls where the player that was called offside was not actually involved in the play

Players were sometimes taking too long to perform a shot after performing a knock on dribble

After a strong challenge, the user-controlled player would sometimes visually react, causing them to not be able to take part in the play until that reaction had ended

Players were sometimes running over the ball after pressing the Shoot Button, and had to go back to control it before taking a shot

Players could sometimes jump higher than their Jumping Attribute should have allowed

When taking an Early/Red Timed Finishing shot, the ball speed of the shot was sometimes too high

Rarely, following a free kick, the free kick taker would freeze in place.

Players with the Set Play Specialist Trait were having their aiming reticule move slower than players without this trait

Positioning

When playing with 4-3-2-1, one of the attacking players would be incorrectly positioned at a corner flag during a kick-off.

When playing locked to the goalkeeper, such as in Pro Clubs, sometimes the keeper would be incorrectly facing away from the ball.

Some situations where the player was approaching the ball, in an effort to take control of it, and was facing in an incorrect direction.

Career Mode Update

Career Mode has faced a difficult start to FIFA 20, with so many bugs being reported that the game mode had it's own Twitter trend, #FixCareerMode. Well, FIFA gamers everywhere will be happy to hear that Title Update #4 brings a patch to the popular offline footie simulator.

Changes to Career Mode

Added Goal Difference to the Standings screen.

Adjusted the default goal updates audio selection in some situations.

Career Mode issues addressed

Below you will find that many of the issues gamers have been complaining about have now been resolved.

General

Shortcut to Inbox was not correctly displaying on Press Conference days.

Recently signed youth players were requesting playtime too often.

Various issues related to News articles.

Various text issues impacting Liga 1.

Gameplay

Sometimes opposing AI controlled teams were fielding weaker lineups in inappropriate situations.

Indicator that shows which team is controlled by the player was missing from some screens.

Tournaments

Situation where the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League wouldn't take place during the season.

The Carabao Cup was incorrectly going to extra time in the Semi-Finals instead of directly to penalty kicks.

Corrected some issues with which teams were qualifying for various stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Manager Specific

Managers were sometimes getting fired despite having very good records.

Various fixes to the questions being asked in press conferences.

Transfer Market

Transfers that included both a transfer fee and a player exchange do not reflect the player exchange in the associated Transfer News.

There was no email notification of receiving Sell-On Clause revenue.

The Transactions screen was not properly reflecting the amount that was paid out from a Sell-On Fee following the transfer of an applicable player.

Ultimate Team Update

FIFA 20's most popular game mode has also experienced a patch update.

Changes to Ultimate Team

If a player has unclaimed Group or Season Objective rewards after the related Group or Season expires, they will now need to be manually claimed via a tile within the FUT HUB.

Updated the team selection used for Offline Draft.

When playing on Ultimate difficulty against an AI controlled team, their overall rating will now display as ULT when viewed in the Pause Menu.

Save Technique has been removed from the Player Bio screen as this concept no longer exists in FIFA 20.

Updates to some front end visuals.

When attempting to submit a Squad Building Challenge, which contains players from one or more of your Squads, you will now see the specific items impacted as part of the submission confirmation flow.

Ultimate Team issues addressed

The following Ultimate Team issues listed have been resolved as part of the Title Update #4 patch.

General

Searching for Club Items on the Customize tab of the Squad Screen would sometimes display a player's name instead of the proper Club Item.

Stability issue seen in some situations after downloading a FUT Squad Update.

Overlay incorrectly referred to a manager as a player after purchasing a Manager Item from the FUT Transfer Market.

Visual issue when highlighting a Rare Item on the Club Tab of the Squad Screen.

Visual issue when highlighting an ICON Item on the Club Tab of the Squad Screen.

When changing Ball Items in the Customize tab of the Squad Screen, the images of the balls sometimes overlapped.

The Abuse Reporting overlay, when accessed in FUT Friendlies Couch Play, was incorrectly listing some options twice.

The indicator on the Store was not correctly showing how many packs were in a player's My Packs section after claiming rewards that contained multiple packs of the same type.

The Verification Required overlay was missing the appropriate button callouts.

Stability issue rarely impacting players after they complete the Verification Required overlay.

Division Rivals

The Weekly Score thresholds for each Rank within a Rivals Division now correctly shows in game.

During the post-match flow following a Rival's match, a player's Skill Rating was incorrectly labelled as their Weekly Score.

Gameplay

Player's were not being properly impacted by their Fitness level when playing a match.

It was possible to end up in a FUT Online match where the CPU AI was controlling your team.Your default difficulty setting should no longer update based on the difficulty you select in a Squad Battles match.

When changing players via the Team Management screen in the Pause Menu, it would appear, based on the player names, that the changes were not actually taking place.

When making changes to your subs or reserves, with Multi-Swap active, the chalkboard dots were moving around.

Seasons

Sometimes the player would see an incorrect value for their total earned Season Objective XP.

The Season Objective widget would rarely not display on the screen.

Backing out of a Take Me There link to the Season Objective HUB could result in a player seeing an Objective Group as undefined.

Debug text present after claiming some Season Objective rewards.

Squad Battles

The Battle Score thresholds for each Rank within Squad Battles now correctly shows in game.

Players were not seeing their FUT Coin balance update correctly after selecting their Squad Battles rewards until they logged out and back into FUT.

Visual overlap between some assets on the Squad Battles tile when you had rewards waiting to be claimed.

Objectives

Objectives related to in-game actions were not being displayed in the Pause Menu when selecting the Gameplay Objectives tile.

Champions

Multiple instances where a Champions Channel replay would desync.

Sometimes, when attempting to view a Champions Channel replay, you would be taken to a black screen.

Adboards for FUT Champions were present in Friendlies matches.

VOLTA Football Updates

EA's new street football game mode has been received with mixed reviews. These following issues have now been resolved; could this help VOLTA sway some of its doubters?

General

Sometimes a server error would display if backing out of the Avatar creation flow.

Stability issue if the player repeatedly skipped the cinematic scenes.

Some players, on the Player Recruit screen, looked shorter than they should have.

Button callouts were missing when on the My Squad screen in Change Formation mode.

Sometimes the Action overlay was cut off on the Squad Management screen when you had the maximum number of players.

Text overlapping in the pre-match scene when playing in some languages.

Multiple visual issues within VOLTA FOOTBALL cinematics.

Play of the Match

An overlay was sometimes seen on the ground during the Play Of The Match replay.

Play Of The Match overlay was missing if the player skips the trophy scene following an event final victory.

Play Of The Match scene displayed an incorrect overlay in the background.

VOLTA Story

Player was made to change their team information during VOLTA STORY even if they had previously set it.

During the Buenos Aires VOLTA STORY Tournament, some scenes didn't always have your team properly wearing the right clothing.

After choosing to Reset VOLTA STORY, players were unable to restart without going directly to the Warehouse location.

VOLTA League

Being unable to recruit a player following a VOLTA LEAGUE match if the player's active VOLTA STORY competition did not allow for recruiting.

Stability issue after pressing multiple buttons at the same time on the Play Match in VOLTA LEAGUE.

Kick Off

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, when playing in a match where teams have the same players in common, some of the players on the Away team would play out of position.

Changing the formation of your team, during the pre-match flow of a VOLTA FOOTBALL match, was also causing the players to change.

The team ratings displayed when selecting teams were not being properly updated to reflect the selected team in some situations.

Some players, on the Player Details screen in the pre-match flow for a VOLTA FOOTBALL match, were showing the same position multiple times.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

Stability issue rarely impacting a player at the end of a Pro Clubs match.

All players had the number 1 on their kits in a Drop-In Match.

Stability issue when backing out of the Pro Clubs HUB while transitioning between screens.

'At The Top' had the wrong description.

Skill Games

Text descriptions have been added for each Skill Game, which are displayed while playing them. This should help make it easier to understand what is needed to do in each Skill Game.

General Updates

The following patch updates are concerned with general issues across FIFA 20.

General Changes

The Specialties tab was removed from the Player Bio tab in the Select Arena Player screen.

Audio changes

Added commentary specific to female managers.

Addressed the following audio issues

Sometimes the commentary was stating that the incorrect team won or lost a match.

Incorrect audio indicating that a commentator was interrupting his colleague when he wasn't.

Sometimes the commentators would indicate the incorrect location for the match.

Commentators sometimes incorrectly referring to the first penalty kick called in the game as 'Another penalty'.

Commentators sometimes referring to clinching a UEFA Champions League Group as clinching the trophy.

Top scorer audio, during the pre-match scene, was playing too often.

Visual Changes

Updates to 2049 2D Player Portraits.

Updates to multiple logos, crests and kits.

Minor visual updates to some players.

Addressed the following Visual issues

When showing a Goal Decision System replay, sometimes the wrong frame was being shown in the replay.

The 'Too Late' indicator, part of the Timed Finishing mechanic, was not displaying on the screen long enough.

Timed Finishing indicators were appearing on the screen in some situations despite the player having them disabled.

Visual issue when switching between camera views when taking a free kick.

Various issues with the camera placement in various stadiums and situations.

Sometimes the referees were invisible during the handshake sequence of the pre-match scene.

Motion blur was present on players following some camera transitions.

Goalkeepers kit was not displaying on the Team Management screen when playing as FC Augsburg.

The Mystery Ball widget was overlapping with the set piece overlay.

Overlay is shown over the pitch when selecting Restart Match during the streaming install match.

Added pictures for Derek and Lee to the pre-match cinematic.

Managers were sometimes walking onto the pitch in the middle of the match.

PC SPECIFIC: Framerate issues when playing on some DirectX 12 supported GPUs.

Various issues with TIFO placement in stadiums.

Various visual issues with the crowd.

Various issues related to the broadcast overlay packages shown during a match.

This full list of updates has been sourced from the Title Update #4 post on FIFA Forums.

