FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Young Defensive Midfielders (CDM) to sign - Rodri, Torreira, Ndidi & more

With the free-flowing, expansive nature of modern football, every top team requires a talented defensive midfielder to dominate the defensive half, whilst helping out the back four.

Thankfully, when it comes to defensive midfielders, there are plenty to choose from in FIFA 20. We list the best young CDM talents to sign in Career Mode, who will serve your team for years to come.

How to choose the best young defensive midfielders (CDMs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young defensive midfielders (CDM) aged between 20 and 23 years old. They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 76, with the potential to improve to at least 80. Some of these young defenders will start off as squad players in need of training, but some are already of first team quality.

For a full list of all the best young defensive midfielders (CDMs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Rodri (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Value: £42.3 million (Release Clause: £81.4 million)

Wage: £135,000 a week

Rodri has been hailed as one of the most exciting young players in the world, marked by his whopping £80 million transfer fee, which Man City paid Atletico to secure his services

His FIFA stats reflect this, as Rodri possesses 85 rated short passing, 84 standing tackle and 84 interceptions. With a potential rating of 90, Rodri is set to be one of the best in world, which is what you’d expect when paying the huge £81.4 million release clause and £135,000 a week wage that is required to sign him.

Lucas Torreira (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Uruguay

Value: £24.3 million (Release Clause: £48 million)

Wage: £72,000 a week

Since joining Arsenal in summer 2018, Torreira has become a vital part of Arsenal’s squad, with 60 appearances for the North London club already.

His hard-working, feisty nature has been portrayed through his FIFA 20 stats of 87 rated aggression, 86 interceptions and 84 defensive awareness. The Uruguayan will set you back £42 million and an increased wage bill of £85,000 a week.

Wilfred Ndidi (OVR 81 – POT 84)

Age: 22

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Leicester

Country: Nigeria

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £36.4 million)

Wage: £66,000 a week

Ndidi has been with Leicester for one and a half seasons now, creating a name for himself at the club and making an influential contribution to Leicester’s strong start to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Nigerian has strong defensive stats of 85 aggression, 84 interceptions and 85 standing tackle, so he will have no issue helping out your back four. Leicester will want £30 million for the defensive mid, and you’ll have to pay Ndidi £80,000 a week to sign him.

Julian Weigl (OVR 80 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Value: £15.8 million (Release Clause: £27.2 million)

Wage: £54,000 a week

Since joining Dortmund in 2015, Julian Weigl has racked up a massive 158 appearances for the German club. At just 23 years old, the German youngster has some real experience under his belt.

His 85 short passing, 83 long passing and 79 defensive awareness make up a well-rounded defensive midfielder, and he will cost £24 million in transfer fees, plus £75,000 a week in wages.

Sander Berge (OVR 79 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: KRC Genk

Country: Norway

Value: £15.3 million (Release Clause: £26 million)

Wage: £12,000 a week

Sander Berge is a strong, physical defensive midielder with fantastic potential. Currently playing for KRC Genk, Berge has outgrown the Belgium league and is ready for the next step in his career.

The Norwegian is 6ft5, with a strength of 91 and a potential rating of 87; he will have no problems bossing your midfield. Berge will set you back £19 million and £42,000 a week in wages.

Marc Roca (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Espanyol

Country: Spain

Value: £14.4 million (Release Clause: £33.1 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

Marc Roca is a product of the Espanyol youth system. With three seasons worth of La Liga football to his name, the Spaniard may well be ready for a new challenge.

His 84 long passing, 83 short passing and 78 defensive awareness reveal his strength as an all-rounder and with the right training he could become world class. You’ll have to pay £18 million and £40,000 a week in wages for Roca’s services.

Diadie Samassekou (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Hoffenheim

Country: Mali

Value: £14.4 million (Release Clause: £27.4 million)

Wage: £28,000 a week

Samassekou joined Hoffenheim this summer for a fee of £12 million, after making 134 appearances for RB Salzburg. He has made a slow start to his Hoffenheim career with just two appearances so far this season.

His 82 rated standing tackle, 79 aggression and 79 interceptions suggest that he may be worth stealing off of Hoffenheim for his £30.4 million release clause. Of course, you’ll also have to cover Samassekou’s £28,000 a week wage demands.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Position(s): CDM, CM, CB

Club: Everton

Country: Ivory Coast

Value: £14 million (Release Clause: £27.6 million)

Wage: £59,000 a week

Gbamin joined Everton for a fee of £25 million this summer, after three seasons and 95 appearances for FSV Mainz.

The Ivorian has superb physical stats of 85 sprint speed, 85 aggression and 83 strength; if you work on his technical ability, Gbamin will become a force to be reckoned with. He will cost his £27.6 million release clause and £59,000 a week in wages.

Declan Rice (OVR 78 – POT 87)

Age: 20

Position(s): CDM, CB, CM

Club: West Ham

Country: England

Value: £13.5 million (Release Clause: £28.4 million)

Wage: £44,000 a week

Having been at West Ham since 2013, Declan Rice has worked his way in to the first team and is now a crucial part of the East London team.

He has has decent stats of 79 short passing, 74 long passing and 78 rated defensive awareness. With a potential of 87, he has the capability to become the perfect defensive midfielder. Being such a vital member of West Ham , you'll have to pay his release clause of £28 million and increase his wages to £60,000 a week.

Lucas Tousart (OVR 78 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Position(s): CDM

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Value: £11.3 million (Release Clause: £22.2 million)

Wage: £45,000 a week

Lucas Tousart is a high potential midfielder going in to his fifth season with Lyon, suggesting he may be ready for a move.

His 85 aggression, 82 strength and 82 standing tackle prove his worth in defence, but you will have to work on Tousart’s passing stats to ensure he is well balanced. At £16 million he is an affordable midfield option, with wage demands of £45,000 a week.

All the Best Young Defensive Midfielders (CDM) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W Rodri 23 CDM CM Manchester City Spain 85 90 £42.3m £135k L. Torreira 23 CDM CM Arsenal Netherlands 82 87 £24.3m £72k W. Ndidi 22 CDM CM Leicester Nigeria 81 84 £18.5m £66k J. Weigl 23 CDM CB Borussia Dortmund Germany 80 84 £15.8m £54k Marc Roca 22 CDM CM Espanyol Spain 79 86 £14.4m £23k D. Samassékou 23 CDM CM Hoffenheim Mali 79 86 £14.4m £28k S. Berge 21 CDM CM KRC Genk Norway 79 87 £15.3m £12k J. Gbamin 23 CDM CM CB Everton Ivory Coast 79 84 £14m £59k D. Rice 20 CDM CB CM West Ham England 78 87 £13.5m £44k L. Tousart 22 CDM Lyon France 78 83 £11.3m £45k S. McTominay 22 CDM CM Manchester United England 77 84 £10.4m £65k P. Rosario 22 CDM CM PSV Netherlands 77 83 £9.9m £13k M. Arambarri 23 CDM CM Getafe Uruguay 77 82 £9.9m £17k M. Grujić 23 CDM CM Hertha BSC* Serbia 77 87 £11.7m £20k T. Koopmeiners 21 CDM CM CB AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 76 84 £9.5m £7k I. Sangaré 21 CDM CM Toulouse Ivory Coast 76 85 £9.9m £16k I. Doumbia 21 CDM CM Sporting CP Ivory Coast 76 84 £9.5m £8k Zubeldia 22 CDM CM CB Real Sociedad Spain 76 83 £9m £18k T. Adams 20 CDM RWB RB Leipzig USA 76 86 £10.4m £26k S. Ascacíbar 22 CDM CM VfB Stuttgart Argentina 76 82 £8.6m £19k Palhinha 23 CDM CM SC Braga* Portugal 78 84 £8.6m £10k M. Locatelli 21 CDM CM Sassuolo* Italy 76 84 £9.5m £27k

*Currently on loan

