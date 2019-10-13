FIFA 20 Skill Moves Guide: All PS4 and Xbox One controls

Whether you want to create space in tight areas, or just humiliate your mates, skill moves have always been a vital part of FIFA gaming.

Mastering skill moves is important; being able to beat a man with skill could be the difference between winning or losing. Check out our full list of skill move controls below and hit the arena for some practice.

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Ball juggle (while standing) L2 + R1 (tap) LT + RB (tap) Foot fake (while standing) R1 (hold) RB (hold) Open up fake shot left L1 (hold) + ▢ / O + X and L direction LB (hold) + X / B then A and L direction Open up fake shot right L1 (hold) + ▢ / O + X and L direction LB (hold) + X / B then A and L direction Flick up for volley click R3 click R stick

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Body feint left flick R left flick R left Body feint right flick R right flick R right Stepover left Rotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise Stepover right Rotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise Reverse stepover left Rotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise Reverse stepover right Rotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise Ball roll left Hold R left Hold R left Ball roll right Hold R right Hold R right Drag back R1 + flick L down RB + flick L down

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Heel flick Flick R up then down Flick R up then down Roulette left Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise Roulette right Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise Fake left and go right Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Fake right and go left Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Ball hop (while standing) L2 (hold) + click R3 LT (hold) + click R stick Heel to heel flick Flick R up then down Flick R up then down Simple rainbow Flick R down, up then up Flick R down, up then up Feint left and exit right Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Feint right and exit left Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Spin left Flick R down diagonally to the left Flick R down diagonally to the left Spin right Flick R down diagonally to the right Flick R down diagonally to the right Stop and turn left (while running) Flick R up then left Flick R up then left Stop and turn right (while running) Flick R up then right Flick R up then right Ball roll cut left Hold R right then hold L left Hold R right then hold L left Ball roll cut right Hold R left then hold L right Hold R left then hold L right Fake pass (while standing) R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X RT (hold) + X / B then A Fake pass exit left (while standing) R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L left RT (hold) + X / B then A + L left Fake pass exit right (while standing) R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L right RT (hold) + X / B then A + L right Heel flick turn R1 (hold) + flick R up then down RB (hold) + flick R up then down Heel chop left (while running) L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L left LT (hold) + X / B then A + L left Heel chop right (while running) L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L right LT (hold) + X / B then A + L right Lane change left L1 (hold) + R left (hold) LB (hold) + R left (hold) Lane change right L1 (hold) + R right (hold) LB (hold) + R right (hold) Three touch roulette left L2 (hold) + R down then left LT (hold) + R down then left Three touch roulette right L2 (hold) + R down then right LT (hold) + R down then right Drag back spin left flick R down then left flick R down then left Drag back spin right flick R down then right flick R down then right

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Elastico Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Reverse elastico Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Quick ball rolls (while standing) Hold down R Hold down R Advanced rainbow Flick R down, then hold up, then flick up Flick R down, then hold up, then flick up Hocus pocus Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise Triple elastico Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise Ball roll and flick left Hold R right then flick up Hold R right then flick up Ball roll and flick right Hold R left then flick up Hold R left then flick up Sombrero flick (while standing) Flick R up, up, then down Flick R up, up, then down Turn and spin left Flick R up then left Flick R up then left Turn and spin right Flick R up then right Flick R up then right Ball roll fake left (while standing) Hold R left then flick right Hold R left then flick right Ball roll fake right (while standing) Hold R right then flick left Hold R right then flick left Rabona fake (while jogging) L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + hold L down LT (hold) + X / B then A + hold L down Elastico chop left Flick R down then left Flick R down then left Elastico chop right Flick R down then right Flick R down then right Spin flick left R1 (hold) + flick R up then left RB (hold) + flick R up then left Spin flick right R1 (hold) + flick R up then right RB (hold) + flick R up then right Flick over Hold R up Hold R up Tornado spin left L1 (hold) + flick R up then left LB (hold) + flick R up then left Tornado spin right L1 (hold) + flick R up then right LB (hold) + flick R up then right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls Laces flick up L2 + hold R1 LT + hold RB Sombrero flick backwards L2 + R1 then hold L down LT + RB then hold L down Sombrero flick left L2 + R1 then hold L left LT + RB then hold L left Sombrero flick right L2 + R1 then hold L right LT + RB then hold L right Around the world L2 (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwise LT (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwise In air elastico L2 (hold) + flick R right then left LT (hold) + flick R right then left Reverse in air elastico L2 (hold) + flick R left then right LT (hold) + flick R left then right Flick up for volley Hold L up Hold L up Chest flick L2 (hold) + click L3 then triple click R3 LT (hold) + click L stick then triple click R stick T. around the world Rotate R clockwise then flick R up Rotate R clockwise then flick R up

