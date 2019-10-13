header decal
13 Oct 2019

FIFA 20 Skill Moves Guide: All PS4 and Xbox One controls

FIFA 20 Skill Moves Guide: All PS4 and Xbox One controls

Want to humiliate your mates? Learn how to do every FIFA 20 skill move on PS4 and Xbox One.

Whether you want to create space in tight areas, or just humiliate your mates, skill moves have always been a vital part of FIFA gaming.

Mastering skill moves is important; being able to beat a man with skill could be the difference between winning or losing. Check out our full list of skill move controls below and hit the arena for some practice.

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
Ball juggle (while standing)L2  + R1  (tap)LT + RB (tap)
Foot fake (while standing)R1 (hold)RB (hold)
Open up fake shot leftL1 (hold) + ▢  / O  + X  and L directionLB (hold) + X  / B then A  and L direction
Open up fake shot rightL1 (hold) + ▢  / O  + X  and L directionLB (hold) + X / B then A and L direction
Flick up for volleyclick R3 click R stick

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
Body feint leftflick R leftflick R left
Body feint rightflick R rightflick R right
Stepover leftRotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
Stepover rightRotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
Reverse stepover leftRotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
Reverse stepover rightRotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
Ball roll leftHold R leftHold R left
Ball roll rightHold R rightHold R right
Drag backR1 + flick L downRB + flick L down

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
Heel flickFlick R up then downFlick R up then down
Roulette leftRotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
Roulette rightRotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
Fake left and go rightRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
Fake right and go leftRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
Ball hop (while standing)L2 (hold) + click R3LT (hold) + click R stick
Heel to heel flickFlick R up then downFlick R up then down
Simple rainbowFlick R down, up then upFlick R down, up then up
Feint left and exit rightRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
Feint right and exit leftRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
Spin leftFlick R down diagonally to the leftFlick R down diagonally to the left
Spin rightFlick R down diagonally to the rightFlick R down diagonally to the right
Stop and turn left (while running)Flick R up then leftFlick R up then left
Stop and turn right (while running)Flick R up then rightFlick R up then right
Ball roll cut leftHold R right then hold L leftHold R right then hold L left
Ball roll cut rightHold R left then hold L rightHold R left then hold L right
Fake pass (while standing)R2 (hold) + ▢ / O  then X RT (hold) + X / B  then A 
Fake pass exit left (while standing)R2 (hold) + ▢ / O  then X + L leftRT (hold) + X / B  then A + L left
Fake pass exit right (while standing)R2 (hold) + ▢ / O  then X + L rightRT (hold) + X / B  then A + L right
Heel flick turnR1 (hold) + flick R up then downRB (hold) + flick R up then down
Heel chop left (while running)L2 (hold) + ▢ / O  then X + L leftLT (hold) + X / B  then A + L left
Heel chop right (while running)L2 (hold) + ▢ / O  then X + L rightLT (hold) + X / B  then A + L right
Lane change leftL1  (hold) + R left (hold)LB  (hold) + R left (hold)
Lane change rightL1  (hold) + R right (hold)LB  (hold) + R right (hold)
Three touch roulette leftL2  (hold) + R down then leftLT  (hold) + R down then left
Three touch roulette rightL2  (hold) + R down then rightLT  (hold) + R down then right
Drag back spin leftflick R down then leftflick R down then left
Drag back spin rightflick R down then rightflick R down then right

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
ElasticoRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
Reverse elasticoRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
Quick ball rolls (while standing)Hold down RHold down R
Advanced rainbowFlick R down, then hold up, then flick upFlick R down, then hold up, then flick up
Hocus pocusRotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwiseRotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
Triple elasticoRotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwiseRotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
Ball roll and flick leftHold R right then flick upHold R right then flick up
Ball roll and flick rightHold R left then flick upHold R left then flick up
Sombrero flick (while standing)Flick R up, up, then downFlick R up, up, then down
Turn and spin leftFlick R up then leftFlick R up then left
Turn and spin rightFlick R up then rightFlick R up then right
Ball roll fake left (while standing)Hold R left then flick rightHold R left then flick right
Ball roll fake right (while standing)Hold R right then flick leftHold R right then flick left
Rabona fake (while jogging)L2 (hold)  + ▢  / O  then X  + hold L downLT (hold)  + X  / B  then A  + hold L down
Elastico chop leftFlick R down then leftFlick R down then left
Elastico chop rightFlick R down then rightFlick R down then right
Spin flick leftR1 (hold) + flick R up then leftRB (hold) + flick R up then left
Spin flick rightR1 (hold) + flick R up then rightRB (hold) + flick R up then right
Flick overHold R upHold R up
Tornado spin leftL1 (hold) + flick R up then leftLB (hold) + flick R up then left
Tornado spin rightL1 (hold) + flick R up then rightLB (hold) + flick R up then right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Skill PS4 Controls Xbox One controls
Laces flick upL2  + hold R1LT  + hold RB
Sombrero flick backwardsL2  + R1 then hold L downLT  + RB then hold L down
Sombrero flick leftL2  + R1 then hold L leftLT  + RB then hold L left
Sombrero flick rightL2  + R1 then hold L rightLT  + RB then hold L right
Around the worldL2 (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwiseLT (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwise
In air elasticoL2 (hold) + flick R right then leftLT (hold) + flick R right then left
Reverse in air elasticoL2 (hold) + flick R left then rightLT (hold) + flick R left then right
Flick up for volleyHold L upHold L up
Chest flickL2 (hold) + click L3 then triple click R3LT (hold) + click L stick then triple click R stick
T. around the worldRotate R clockwise then flick R upRotate R clockwise then flick R up

