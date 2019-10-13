FIFA 20 Skill Moves Guide: All PS4 and Xbox One controls

Whether you want to create space in tight areas, or just humiliate your mates, skill moves have always been a vital part of FIFA gaming.
Mastering skill moves is important; being able to beat a man with skill could be the difference between winning or losing. Check out our full list of skill move controls below and hit the arena for some practice.
1 Star Skill Moves
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Ball juggle (while standing)
|L2 + R1 (tap)
|LT + RB (tap)
|Foot fake (while standing)
|R1 (hold)
|RB (hold)
|Open up fake shot left
|L1 (hold) + ▢ / O + X and L direction
|LB (hold) + X / B then A and L direction
|Open up fake shot right
|L1 (hold) + ▢ / O + X and L direction
|LB (hold) + X / B then A and L direction
|Flick up for volley
|click R3
|click R stick
2 Star Skill Moves
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Body feint left
|flick R left
|flick R left
|Body feint right
|flick R right
|flick R right
|Stepover left
|Rotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Stepover right
|Rotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
|Reverse stepover left
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Reverse stepover right
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 12 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Ball roll left
|Hold R left
|Hold R left
|Ball roll right
|Hold R right
|Hold R right
|Drag back
|R1 + flick L down
|RB + flick L down
3 Star Skill Moves
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Heel flick
|Flick R up then down
|Flick R up then down
|Roulette left
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Roulette right
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock clockwise
|Fake left and go right
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Fake right and go left
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
4 Star Skill Moves
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Ball hop (while standing)
|L2 (hold) + click R3
|LT (hold) + click R stick
|Heel to heel flick
|Flick R up then down
|Flick R up then down
|Simple rainbow
|Flick R down, up then up
|Flick R down, up then up
|Feint left and exit right
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Feint right and exit left
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Spin left
|Flick R down diagonally to the left
|Flick R down diagonally to the left
|Spin right
|Flick R down diagonally to the right
|Flick R down diagonally to the right
|Stop and turn left (while running)
|Flick R up then left
|Flick R up then left
|Stop and turn right (while running)
|Flick R up then right
|Flick R up then right
|Ball roll cut left
|Hold R right then hold L left
|Hold R right then hold L left
|Ball roll cut right
|Hold R left then hold L right
|Hold R left then hold L right
|Fake pass (while standing)
|R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X
|RT (hold) + X / B then A
|Fake pass exit left (while standing)
|R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L left
|RT (hold) + X / B then A + L left
|Fake pass exit right (while standing)
|R2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L right
|RT (hold) + X / B then A + L right
|Heel flick turn
|R1 (hold) + flick R up then down
|RB (hold) + flick R up then down
|Heel chop left (while running)
|L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L left
|LT (hold) + X / B then A + L left
|Heel chop right (while running)
|L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + L right
|LT (hold) + X / B then A + L right
|Lane change left
|L1 (hold) + R left (hold)
|LB (hold) + R left (hold)
|Lane change right
|L1 (hold) + R right (hold)
|LB (hold) + R right (hold)
|Three touch roulette left
|L2 (hold) + R down then left
|LT (hold) + R down then left
|Three touch roulette right
|L2 (hold) + R down then right
|LT (hold) + R down then right
|Drag back spin left
|flick R down then left
|flick R down then left
|Drag back spin right
|flick R down then right
|flick R down then right
5 Star Skill Moves
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Elastico
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Reverse elastico
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Quick ball rolls (while standing)
|Hold down R
|Hold down R
|Advanced rainbow
|Flick R down, then hold up, then flick up
|Flick R down, then hold up, then flick up
|Hocus pocus
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise, then 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise
|Triple elastico
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Rotate R 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock anti-clockwise, then 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock clockwise
|Ball roll and flick left
|Hold R right then flick up
|Hold R right then flick up
|Ball roll and flick right
|Hold R left then flick up
|Hold R left then flick up
|Sombrero flick (while standing)
|Flick R up, up, then down
|Flick R up, up, then down
|Turn and spin left
|Flick R up then left
|Flick R up then left
|Turn and spin right
|Flick R up then right
|Flick R up then right
|Ball roll fake left (while standing)
|Hold R left then flick right
|Hold R left then flick right
|Ball roll fake right (while standing)
|Hold R right then flick left
|Hold R right then flick left
|Rabona fake (while jogging)
|L2 (hold) + ▢ / O then X + hold L down
|LT (hold) + X / B then A + hold L down
|Elastico chop left
|Flick R down then left
|Flick R down then left
|Elastico chop right
|Flick R down then right
|Flick R down then right
|Spin flick left
|R1 (hold) + flick R up then left
|RB (hold) + flick R up then left
|Spin flick right
|R1 (hold) + flick R up then right
|RB (hold) + flick R up then right
|Flick over
|Hold R up
|Hold R up
|Tornado spin left
|L1 (hold) + flick R up then left
|LB (hold) + flick R up then left
|Tornado spin right
|L1 (hold) + flick R up then right
|LB (hold) + flick R up then right
5 Star Juggling Tricks
|Skill
|PS4 Controls
|Xbox One controls
|Laces flick up
|L2 + hold R1
|LT + hold RB
|Sombrero flick backwards
|L2 + R1 then hold L down
|LT + RB then hold L down
|Sombrero flick left
|L2 + R1 then hold L left
|LT + RB then hold L left
|Sombrero flick right
|L2 + R1 then hold L right
|LT + RB then hold L right
|Around the world
|L2 (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwise
|LT (hold) + Rotate R clockwise or anti-clockwise
|In air elastico
|L2 (hold) + flick R right then left
|LT (hold) + flick R right then left
|Reverse in air elastico
|L2 (hold) + flick R left then right
|LT (hold) + flick R left then right
|Flick up for volley
|Hold L up
|Hold L up
|Chest flick
|L2 (hold) + click L3 then triple click R3
|LT (hold) + click L stick then triple click R stick
|T. around the world
|Rotate R clockwise then flick R up
|Rotate R clockwise then flick R up
