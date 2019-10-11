FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Price plummets for Piemonte paceman

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly instalment of our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis. Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Make quick coins on Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado has experienced the most significant dip in market value with a percentage change of -32.39% on the Xbox One, meaning he is now priced at 4800 coins.

His drop in price may be due to his slow start to the Serie A, with just one goal and one assist in eight appearances. Or perhaps it's because of his lack of attacking quality with just 64 rated finishing, 58 strength and 69 long passing.

Nevertheless, the Colombian's stats of 92 sprint speed, 90 dribbling and 78 crossing make up a good winger; for 4800 coins he is a steal right now and well worth your money.

Other Price Drops

It could be time to invest in these stars whilst their cheaper.

Gerard Pique - 24,000 coins (-15.79%) Xbox One

At 32 years old, the Spanish veteran is still a regular starter for Barcelona, playing in every La Liga game so far this season. His price drop may be due to his lack of speed, with an acceleration of just 48.

Don't let this deter you as Pique's 89 defensive awareness counters his lack of speed, whilst his 88 standing tackle, 89 interceptions and 87 strength make him a rock in the back four.

Daniel James - 2200 coins (-15.38%) PS4

After impressing early on in his Manchester United career, James has been hailed as one of the best young talents in the Premier League. Due to this, his price rocketed on FUT, which we documented in last weeks FUT Market Analysis.

This explains why he has faced a price fall this week. But with 94 sprint speed, 80 balance and 73 dribbling he has great stats for a silver card. Invest in him now as his price is sure to rise again.

Radja Nainggolan - 8000 coins (-13.04%) Xbox One

Currently on a season long loan from Inter to Cagliari, Nainggolan has decent attacking stats of 83 dribbling, 88 aggression and 86 long shots.

His defensive stats are surprisingly strong for an attacking midfielder, with 90 sliding tackle and 86 interceptions. His versatility means he is worth snapping up whilst his price is lower.

Price Rises

If you have these FUT cards, you'll get a great rate for them right now.

Joe Gomez - 1900 coins (+46.15%) PS4 / 2100 coins (+31.27%) Xbox One

At just 22 years old, Gomez is a bright prospect for Liverpool. Currently, playing under the talented Joel Matip and titan Virgil van Dijk, he's beginning to make a name for himself.

His price rise is likely due to his solid defensive stats of 82 standing tackle and 81 interceptions. In addition, Gomez has serious pace for a centre half, with a sprint speed of 85.

Adama Traore - 12,750 coins (+28.78%) PS4

Adama has started the 2019/20 Premier League season with a bang. He's had a number of good performances, with his highlight being his two goals in Wolves' win at the Etihad. This is likely to have resulted in the increase in his FUT price.

He lacks attacking attributes, but he has strong physical traits of 96 sprint speed and 87 balance, along with an impressive 89 dribbling.

Eric Bailly - 900 coins (+28.56%) PS4

Eric Bailly has recently undergone knee surgery and will not return to Premier League action until Christmas. Therefore, it is his FIFA 20 stats that have caused his inflated price.

Bailly's defensive stats are solid, with 80 stating tackle and 80 interception, whilst he is physically tough, possessing 86 strength and 85 aggression.

Mesut Ozil - 7400 coins (+27.58%) Xbox

Ozil has experienced a lack of action in recent months, as he has fallen out of favour with Unai Emery. This has not stopped FUT players from buying his card, as his price has risen by almost 28%.

Whether he's playing football or not, his playmaking stats are outstanding with 90 vision, 89 short passing and 89 ball control.

To find all of FUT’s recent price changes, head to FUTBIN’s live market index.

