FIFA 20 Career Mode: Best Young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign – Gomez, De Ligt & more

Looking for a defensive rock to build your team around? There’s no getting past these players.

Attack wins you games, but defence wins you championships.

You always run the risk of conceding a late goal if your defence isn’t on point on FIFA 20, so it’s vitally important you plan for the future on Career Mode.

Here are the best young centre backs you simply must bring in as the seasons roll on.

Choosing the best young centre backs (CBs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best centre backs aged between 20 and 24 years old.

These defenders are yet to reach their peak, but are on the cusp of breaking into the top-class level of centre halves, with some having already done so.

They will be expensive, but will undoubtedly be worth every penny over the next eight or so years.

For a full list of ALL the best young centre backs (CBs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Milan Skriniar (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 24

Position(s): CB

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovakia

Value: £46.8 million (Release clause: £83.1 million)

Wage: £80,000 a week

At just 24 years old, Milan Skriniar is already a well-seasoned centre back. The Slovakian has over 100 Serie A appearances and has earned over 30 caps for his country (debuting at just 21.

The defender is already a fan-favourite and it’s going to take a substantial fee to secure his signature. But with an overall rating of 86 at just 24 and an incredible potential rating of 90, any fee you pay for Skriniar is well worth it.

Clement Lenglet (OVR 85 – POT 89)

Age: 24

Position(s): CB

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Value: £46.8 million (Release clause: £99.5 million)

Wage: £171,000 a week

Barcelona clearly rate young Frenchman, Lenglet, paying over £32 million for him when he was just 23. The centre half has repaid their faith in him, making 74 appearances for the Spanish champions.

Lenglet has a defensive rating of 86 and a pace rating of 75, so he’s fairly fast for a centre back. He’s valued at £46.8 million, with his release clause close to double that.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – POT 92)

Age: 19

Position(s): CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Netherlands

Value: £42.8 million (Release clause: £79.1 million)

Wage: £68,000 a week

The hottest defensive prospect on the planet, Matthijs de Ligt made the £66 million move from Ajax to Juventus last summer. With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini to learn off in Turin, it was a sensible move.

The Dutchman is just 19, and is a player you simply have to sign in the first few seasons of Career Mode. His 92 potential is likely to cost you more than £70 million.

Jose Gimenez (OVR 85 – POT 89)

Age: 24

Position(s): CB

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Value: £40.5 million (Release clause: £86.1 million)

Wage: £62,000 a week

Ever since his arrival at Atletico, Jose Gimenez has been a regular on the team sheet and even started in the Europa League Final in 2018, which saw Atletico crowned champions. With 58 caps for Uruguay, Gimenez is super experienced for his age, explaining his overall rating of 85.

With defending stats of 86 and a potential of 89, Gimenez would be an ideal signing for your Career Mode squad and could be the linchpin of your defence for the next seven or eight years.

Niklas Sule (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Value: £41.9 million (Release clause: £72.2 million)

Wage: £104,000 a week

Having worked his way up through the Hoffenheim youth system, Niklas Sule impressed in the Bundesliga, earning himself a £22.5 million transfer to Bayern back in 2017. Since then he has won two Bundesliga titles, one German Domestic Cup and two German Super Cups.

At 23 years old with a potential of 90 overall he is the perfect acquisition for any career mode manager, especially with 86 defending and a decent pace rating of 72.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 84 – POT 89)

Age: 23

Position(s): CB, LB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Value: £33.8 million (Release clause: £58.2 million)

Wage: £95,000 a week

Lucas Hernandez had a successful career at Atletico, making regular appearances in the 17/18 La Liga season and starting for the Europa League champions in the final. He only made 14 appearances last season, but this did not deter Bayern Munich, who bought the French centre back for a whopping £72 million.

You may have to wait a season to sign Hernandez, having just made a move to a new club. However, his stats suggest he is worth the wait. With 83 defending and 81 pace, Hernandez would be extremely useful in combating any speedy attackers; not to mention he has a potential rating of 89.

Alessio Romagnoli (OVR 83 – POT 89)

Age: 23

Position(s): CB

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Value: £28.8 million (Release clause: £54.7 million)

Wage: £41,000 a week

Alessio Romagnoli has been at AC Milan since 2015, after the Italian club paid Roma a massive £22.5 million fee for the centre back, who was just 20 at the time.

Romagnoli has a strong defending stat of 85 and an impressive potential of 89. The Italian is valued at nearly £30 million, with a bid of under £50 million set to land the Milan skipper.

Joe Gomez (OVR 82 – POT 89)

Age: 22

Position(s): CB, RB

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Value: £25.2 million (Release clause: £51.7 million)

Wage: £77,000 a week

Now one half of the best defensive partnership in the Premier League, the question now remains whether Joe Gomez can take his club form to the international scene.

Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk has taken Gomez’s OVR from 80 to 82, with it still capable of rising to 89.

Ruben Dias (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Position(s): CB

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Value: £24.8 million (Release clause: £54.5 million)

Wage: £14,000 a week

Portugal have been crying out for a centre back to follow in the footsteps of Pepe and Ricardo Carvalho, with Ruben Dias showing this term he is ready to step up.

The 22-year-old’s 80 OVR has risen to 82 already on FIAF 20, with his potential an impressive 89.

Presnel Kimpembe (82 OVR – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): CB

Club: PSG

Country: France

Value: £22 million (Release Clause: £42.4 million)

Wage: £66,000 a week

After working his way up through the youth system, Kimpembe made his first team debut for the PSG in March 2015. Since then he has helped the French champions win four consecutive Ligue 1 trophies and was part of the French World Cup winning squad; impressive accolades for a 23-year-old.

If you activate his £42.4 million release clause and pay his £66,000 a week wage demands, you can expect to secure the services of a capable defender. Kimpembe possesses an 88 aggression rating and 84 strength rating, meaning he won’t be overcome in many 1v1 tussles.

All the best young centre backs (CBs) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W M. Škriniar 24 CB Inter Milan Slovakia 86 90 £46.8m £80k C. Lenglet 24 CB Barca France 86 90 £46.8m £171k M. de Ligt 19 CB Piemonte Holland 85 92 £42.8m £68k N. Süle 23 CB Bayern Munich Germany 85 90 £41.9m £104k J. Giménez 24 CB Atletico Madrid Uruguay 85 89 £40.5m £62k L. Hernández 23 CB

LB Bayern Munich France 84 89 £33.8m £95k A. Romagnoli 24 CB AC Milan Italy 83 89 £28.8m £41k J. Gomez 22 CB

RB Liverpool England 82 89 £25.2m £77k Rúben Dias 22 CB Benfica Portugal 82 88 £24.8m £14k P. Kimpembe 23 CB PSG France 82 86 £23.4m £68k D. Sánchez 23 CB Spurs Colombia 82 85 £22.5m £77k D. Rugani 24 CB Piemonte Italy 82 85 £22.5m £86k Éder Militão 21 CB

RB Real Madrid Brazil 81 88 £20.7m £90k Mario Hermoso 24 CB Atletico Madrid Spain 81 87 £19.8m £44k J. Tah 23 CB Bayer Leverkusen Germany 81 86 £19.4m £51k V. Lindelöf 24 CB Man Utd Sweden 81 85 £18.9m £87k K. Zouma 24 CB Chelsea France 81 84 £18m £82k D. Upamecano 20 CB RB Leipzig France 80 89 £18.9m £34k A. Christensen 23 CB Chelsea Denmark 80 87 £17.1m £77k J. Denayer 24 CB Lyon Belgium 80 86 £16.7m £52k M. Akanji 23 CB Borussia Dortmund Switz. 80 85 £16.2m £54k A. Diallo 23 CB

LB PSG France 80 85 £16.2m £59k Yeray 24 CB Athletic Bilbao Spain 80 84 £15.8m £21k N. Aké 24 CB Bournemouth Holland 80 84 £15.8m £52k

