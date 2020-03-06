FIFA 20 FUT Player Days COUNTDOWN: Release date, promo explained, SBCs, Special packs, engagement rewards, news & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days COUNTDOWN: Release date, promo explained, SBCs, Special packs, engagement rewards, news & more

With the celebratory promo coming back, expect returning in-forms, engagement rewards and more!

Mar 6, 2020
FIFA 20 FUT PLAYER DAYS COUNTDOWN

FUT Player Days is back!

EA’s latest FIFA 20 Ultimate Team loading screen confirmed the return of the promo and it’s on its way today.

Keep reading to find out when it will drop, what to expect from the promo and more.

Release Date

FUT Player days was announced with a loading screen yesterday evening. It confirmed that the promo will drop at 6pm this evening (Friday, March 6 2020).

fifa 20 fut player days countdown
COUNTDOWN: The promo will drop at 6pm, March 6

Be sure to follow our live updates as we will cover all the latest news on the promo as soon as it drops.

FUT Player Days Explained

FUT Player Days is essentially a “Best-Of” In-Forms promo in which some of the highest-rated cards return to Ultimate Team packs.

If the promo is the same as last year, these cards will be either TOTW, MOTM, Hero or UCL/UEL Team of the Group Stage cards.

fut player days fifa 20
FUT THROWBACK: If this year’s promo is similar to FIFA 19 then we’re in for a treat

Last year, a team of 18 boosted cards returned to FUT packs, so expect a similar number of players to return to Ultimate Team in FIFA 20.

READ MORE: Title Update #12 – Copa Libertadores, 17 new Star Heads & more

However, there’s more to this promo – as it’s a celebration of FIFA 20, EA is likely to drop a number of discounts, offers, log-in rewards and most importantly, engagement rewards.

Discount and BOGOF Packs

We’re expecting two special packs to return in FUT Player Days – Buy One Get One Free packs and Coin Discount packs.

Coin Discount packs offer up to 50% off from the regular price.

Engagement Reward

The more FUT 20 you’ve played, the bigger your engagement reward.

Everyone who logs in during the event and has played at least one day will likely be eligible to receive a reward.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot

The rewards in FIFA 19 were as follows:

1 – 8 Days             Custom Kit

9 – 52 Days           Jumbo Premium Gold Pack + Custom Kit

53 – 107 Days     Prime Gold Players Pack + Custom Kit

108 – 144 Days   Rare Mega Pack + Custom Kit

145+ Days             Ultimate Pack + Custom Kit

Prime Icon Moments SBC

Last year four Prime Icon Moments SBCs were released throughout the event – let’s hope it’s the same this year!

What In-Forms are eligible for FUT Player Days?

The eligible performance based In-Forms are Team of the Week, any Man of the Match, Hero and Team of the Tournament Group Stage.

If a player has multiple In-forms from these categories, only the highest rated one will be released.

How do Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) FUT packs work?

When you buy and open this special pack you will receive the same pack as one of the items within it.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 89 new Prime Icon Moments Cards

