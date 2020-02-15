Join the RealSport Community Create a post
FIFA 20 Prime Icon Moments REVEALED: ALL 89 Cards – Ronaldinho, Pirlo & more

EA have released special cards for all 89 of their Icons and there's some seriously big boosts.

prime icon moments cards revealed fifa 20

As part of Winter Refresh, EA has released Prime Icon Moments cards.

These cards revolve around a specific moment in a Prime Icons career, handing them a boosted rating.

Earlier this week EA confirmed that the 50 top-performing players this season have been rewarded with an increase to their base card rating in-game. An all-new Winter Refresh team was also unveiled.

To see which players have been released, keep reading!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Man U vs Chelsea predicted on FIFA 20 - Can you guess the result?
Diego Maradona (OVR 99)

Maradona prime icon moments

You can’t get much better than this card – Maradona’s boosted card comes in at 99 OVR with 99 dribbling, 97 pace and 96 shooting – we’re assuming he has strong handling stats as well…

Ronaldo (OVR 97)

Ronaldo prime icon moments

There’s only one man that can pull off this haircut and that’s the best striker in the world as he nets twice in the 2002 World cup final.

Frankly, we think his 97 shooting should be even higher, but we doubt Ronaldo is complaining about this card.

Johan Cruyff (OVR 96)

Cruyff prime icon moments

Johan Cruyff – the inventor of the famous Cruyff Turn.

His 98 dribbling is completely warranted considering the skill move is still known under his name.

First New Batch

FUT 20 Prime Icon Moments

Second New Batch

FUT 20 Icon Moments 2

Third New Batch

FUT 20 Prime Icon Moments 3

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

