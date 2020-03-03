FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #12 OUT NOW all platforms – Copa Libertadores content, 17 new Star Heads & more

We cover every update in the latest EA patch, which includes the new Copa Libertadores content!

The latest FIFA 20 patch, Title Update #12, has now dropped across all platforms.

It may not look like the most extensive update from the patch notes below, but the CONMEBOL content update means that this Title Update over 4GB!

Find out all the new South American content arriving in the latest update here.

Alternatively, keep reading for Title Update #12’s full patch notes.

Gameplay

There have been two gameplay changes in Title Update #12.

Made the following gameplay changes:

Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side

General

The general changes below are in relation to the new Copa Libertadores update.

Made the following general changes:

Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions

Ultimate Team

No changes for Ultimate Team in the new patch, but two issues have been resolved.

Addressed the following FUT issues:

Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen

There have also been two VOLTA issues resolved as part of Title Update #12.

Addressed the following VOLTA issues:

Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited

Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP

Visuals

Finally, there’s also been two visual changes made in the new patch.

Made the following visual changes:

Added 17 new Star Heads

Updates to multiple kits, stadiums, and ad boards

