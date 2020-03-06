FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Predictions – Kane, Van Dijk & more

Which high-rated In-Form cards could return to Ultimate Team as part of the latest promo?

FUT Player Days is here!

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team now has 30+ new Copa Libertadores players that can start in any team.

Cards that are eligible for this promo are TOTW, MOTM, Hero and Team of the Tournament Group Stage.

Keep reading to see who we expect to feature and when the promo will drop.

FUT Player Days was announced with a loading screen yesterday evening. It confirmed that the promo will drop at 6pm GMT (Friday, 6 March 2020).

COUNTDOWN: The promo will drop at 6pm, March 6

Check out our predictions below.

Kevin De Bruyne (94 IF)

Kevin De Bruyne has had an exceptional season for Manchester City so far, cementing himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

With a massive 17 assists in the Premier League this season, De Bruyne earned himself a second In-form rated 94 OVR. Surely this card will return in FUT Player Days.

Kylian Mbappe (93 IF)

At just 21 years old, Kylian Mbappe is already considered amongst the top echelon of strikers. With 30 goals in 32 games this season it looks like the Frenchman is just getting better and better.

If he were to be included in the new promo, it would likely be Mbappe’s third In-Form, rated at 93 OVR, that would become available in packs.

Harry Kane (93 IF)

Harry Kane has been out of action with a thigh injury since early January 2020 – despite this, the Englishman still has 17 goals this season and an In-Form rated 93 OVR.

Considering he’s unlikely to get another In-Form soon, it would make sense to include him in the new promo.

Virgil van Dijk (92 IF)

Liverpool may have struggled a little recently, but Virgil van Dijk still led a defence that went 44 Premier League games unbeaten (not quite 49 though is it…).

The centre backs highest rated card is his 99 TOTY, but it would likely be his 92 rated In-Form that would drop in the promo.

Ciro Immobile (90 IF)

This is the guy that defenders have nightmares about the night before a game – Ciro Immobile currently leads the European Golden Boot race with 33 goals across all competitions.

His 90-rated In-Form would make for a great addition to FUT Player Days. Get this man in front of goal and he will score – simple.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (91 TOTGS)

Barcelona are struggling a little in the league – after their 2-0 El Clasico loss, Real Madrid leapfrogged the Catalonian side in top spot.

Nevertheless, Ter Stegen earned himself this 91 rated Team of the Group Stage card for his exceptional performances in the Champions League and it could well feature in the upcoming promo.

Kalidou Koulibaly (90 TOTGS)

Kalidou Koulibaly is the rock in Napoli’s defence – the Italian side have been smashing it in the Champions League this year, most recently securing a draw and an away goal against Barcelona.

His Team of the Group Stage card makes for a formidable defender, with some incredible physical and defensive stats – we’d love to see him brought back in FUT Player days.

