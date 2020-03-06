FIFA 20 Weekend League: Rewards, start time, tips, schedule, bonuses and everything you need to know

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Cards: Every Copa Libertadores item – Tevez, Valencia, Adebayor & more

FIFA

The rewards this week in the Weekend League are worth it – but will take some effort to get.

by Talal Musa Mar 6, 2020
fifa 20 weekend league rewards tips start time

FIFA 20 Weekend League is back with a ton of brilliant rewards this week.

Here you’ll find all the latest news about the Weekend League rewards and bonuses. Let’s get started.

The big rewards for this week relate to the FUT Player Days promotion that’s kicking off this evening.

Win 10 to 18 games and you’ll be rewarded a (semi) decent 200 XP.

READ MORE: FUT Player Days Live Updates

However, manage to scrape 24 wins out of a possible 30 (a big ask) and you get the following rewards:

  • A Player pick containing 1 of 2 FUT Champion Players with a minimal of an 88 rating from all TOTW up to 25.

Pretty good, right?

Wait, it’s 2021? Does that mean a new FIFA is coming out?

Weekend League kicks off at 2am ET / 7am GMT Friday just before the weekend and ends at 2am ET / 7am GMT on Monday.

You get 30 games to try and amass as many wins as possible.

Well, you’re asking the right person! (Not)

Basically, don’t ever try and do all the games at once… break it up often into five-game chunks.

This week, the reward is decent, but 200 XP for 10 games is worth it – so don’t give up if the big 24 is out of the question.

Yes, it certainly does.

As always with a FIFA title, fans of the game can expect a release date to be towards the end of September.

FIFA 20 was released on 27 September 2019, so expect FIFA 21 to be released around the same time.

It’s likely to release on a Friday as a global launch title, meaning we could see it on the 25 September 2020.

If you decide to get an upgraded edition of the game, it is likely that you will be able to play at least three days early, putting the release on 22 September.

Our first information should arrive at E3 2020 – that’s if the show still goes ahead.

