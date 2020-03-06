FIFA 20 Weekend League: Rewards, start time, tips, schedule, bonuses and everything you need to know

The rewards this week in the Weekend League are worth it – but will take some effort to get.

FIFA 20 Weekend League is back with a ton of brilliant rewards this week.

Here you’ll find all the latest news about the Weekend League rewards and bonuses. Let’s get started.

Friday 6 March 2020

The big rewards for this week relate to the FUT Player Days promotion that’s kicking off this evening.

Win 10 to 18 games and you’ll be rewarded a (semi) decent 200 XP.

However, manage to scrape 24 wins out of a possible 30 (a big ask) and you get the following rewards:

A Player pick containing 1 of 2 FUT Champion Players with a minimal of an 88 rating from all TOTW up to 25.

Pretty good, right?

HAPPY DAYS: The Weekend League rewards this week are worth going for

Start time

Weekend League kicks off at 2am ET / 7am GMT Friday just before the weekend and ends at 2am ET / 7am GMT on Monday.

You get 30 games to try and amass as many wins as possible.

Tips

Well, you’re asking the right person! (Not)

Basically, don’t ever try and do all the games at once… break it up often into five-game chunks.

This week, the reward is decent, but 200 XP for 10 games is worth it – so don’t give up if the big 24 is out of the question.

