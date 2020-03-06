FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED: SBCs, discount packs, cards revealed, engagement rewards, returning In-Forms & everything else

Here’s everything you need to know about EA’s upcoming Ultimate Team promo ahead of its release today.

EA has announced the next promo for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and this week it’s FUT Player Days.

This special promo will see some of the highest-rated In-Forms return to Ultimate Team packs for a limited time.

Keep reading to find out everything about the promo that has now hit FIFA 20.

FUT Player Days Explained

FUT Player Days is essentially a “Best-Of” In-Forms promo in which some of the highest-rated cards return to Ultimate Team packs.

If the promo is the same as last year, these cards will be either Team of the Week, Man of the Match, Hero or UCL/UEL Team of the Group Stage cards.

FUT THROWBACK: If this year’s promo is similar to FIFA 19 then we’re in for a treat

Last year, a team of 18 boosted cards returned to FUT packs, so expect a similar number of players to return to Ultimate Team in FIFA 20.

However, there’s more to this promo – as it’s a celebration of FIFA 20, EA is likely to drop a number of discounts, offers, log-in rewards and most importantly, engagement rewards.

FUT Player Days cards

It’s a big one.

The Copa Libertadores is being celebrated, with 30 new cards for South American players.

COPA LIBERTADORES: That’s a lot of cards

Ex-Premier League stars Carlos Tevez, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Antonio Valencia headline this one.

Special Packs

We’re expecting two special packs to return in FUT Player Days – Buy One Get One Free packs and Coin Discount packs.

Coin Discount packs offer up to 50% off from the regular price.

Engagement Rewards

The more FUT 20 you’ve played, the bigger your engagement reward.

Everyone who logs in during the event and has played at least one day will likely be eligible to receive a reward.

The rewards in FIFA 19 were as follows:

1 – 8 Days Custom Kit

9 – 52 Days Jumbo Premium Gold Pack + Custom Kit

53 – 107 Days Prime Gold Players Pack + Custom Kit

108 – 144 Days Rare Mega Pack + Custom Kit

145+ Days Ultimate Pack + Custom Kit

Prime Icon Moments SBC

Last year four Prime Icon Moments SBCs were released throughout the event – let’s hope it’s the same this year!

EX-PLAYER DAYS: We’re hoping for four more Prime Icon Moments SBCs

The most recent Icon to hit FUT was Riquelme – find our full review of him here.

What In-Forms are eligible for FUT Player Days?

The eligible In-Form cards are Team of the Week, any Man of the Match, Hero and Team of the Tournament Group Stage.

If a player has multiple In-forms from these categories, only the highest rated one will be released.

How do Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) FUT packs work?

When you buy and open this special pack you will receive the same pack as one of the items within it.

