BREAKING* FIFA 20 La Liga POTM February ANNOUNCED – Messi to receive insane card

No shocks here as the little magician receives his second prize of the season.

There’s still 12 rounds of fixtures to go in Spain’s La Liga, and despite Barcelona being knocked off their perch Real Madrid, one of their star men has picked up the player of the month award for February.

There were some stunning individual performances this February, with three players rewarded with a nomination for the Player of the Month.

The winner will receive a boosted card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, unlockable by SBC.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 → POTM 97)

Four goals (coming in one match) and six assists put Lionel Messi as the number one contender to take March’s Player of the Month award.

That said, the Argentine failed to make an impact in El Clasico, as he keeps up the bizarre record of failing to score in the game since rival Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid.

We believe his 94 base card will improve to a strong 97-rated POTM card.