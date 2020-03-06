FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Cards: Every Copa Libertadores item – Tevez, Valencia, Adebayor & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT Player Days: Copa Libertadores Team REVEALED – Cards, discounted packs, engagement rewards & more

The first set of cards has dropped for FUT’s latest promo and South American fans are in for a treat.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 6, 2020
FUT Player Days Revealed

FUT Player Days has officially dropped!

The celebratory promo has arrived, and it’s a Libertadores kick-off team up first!

Keep reading to see the first set of cards in FUT Player Days.

NOW LISTEN BELOW: EVERYTHING going on this week in FUT!
Contents hide
1 Libertadores Team Revealed
2 EA Tweet
3 BOGOF and Coin Discount Packs
4 Tiered Engagement Pack Reward
5 All Prime ICONs in Draft Mode for a Limited Time
6 Bonus Weekend League Player Pick
7 New ICON Swaps 3

Libertadores Team Revealed

The first set of cards to drop as part of FUT Player Days have been released and South American fans are in for a treat.

fifa 20 fut player days copa libertadores
LIBERTADORES TAKEOVER: The first set of cards in the promo are from South America

After the Copa Libertadores update dropped earlier this week, 30 players from the competition have been granted boosted cards.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Weekend League – Rewards, start time, tips & more

But the fun doesn’t end there – FUT Player Days also welcomes in a ton of other content and offers.

EA Tweet

The official FIFA 20 twitter confirmed the new team this evening.

fut player days copa libertadores revealed
MIC DROP: EA just tweeted out one of the biggest FIFA 20 updates of the year

In addition, EA also confirmed that there are a number of other updates coming to FUT.

They are as follows:

  • BOGOF and Discounted FUT Packs
  • Engagement Reward packs
  • Prime Icons in Draft Mode
  • Bonus Weekend League Player Pick
  • New Icon Swaps

BOGOF and Coin Discount Packs

Two special packs return during FUT Player Days in addition to brand new pack types.

Buy One Get One Free packs will contain another pack of the same type while Coin Discount Packs offer up to 50% off from the regular coin price.

But hurry, they will be made available in limited quantities so get them before they’re gone!

Tiered Engagement Pack Reward

The more FUT 20 you’ve played, the bigger your reward! Everyone who has played FIFA 20 Ultimate Team since launch will receive a reward when they log in during the event, based on how many separate days you’ve played FUT 20.

11 – 60 Days Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
61 – 118 Days Prime Gold Players Pack
119 – 155 Days Rare Mega Pack
156+ Days Ultimate Pack

READ MORE: FIFA 20 La Liga POTM for February Announced

All Prime ICONs in Draft Mode for a Limited Time

For the first time ever, all 90 Prime ICONs will be made available in Draft at the same time! Draft teams built between Tuesday, March, 10th 10:00 AM PST through Thursday, March, 12th 10:00 AM PST will have a higher chance of finding a Prime ICON in their Draft squad.

Plus, keep an eye out for a limited time Objective offering a Draft Token.

Bonus Weekend League Player Pick

As a special bonus for the first weekend of FUT Player Days, a limited time Objective Group will offer additional Player Picks for those participating in the FUT Champions Weekend League.

New ICON Swaps 3

During the event, a new selection of ICONs will be made available to earn through ICON Swaps 3.

This is just the beginning of content during FUT Player Days with more to come.

READ MORE: Man City vs Man United Preview & Prediction

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

