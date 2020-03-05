WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

With the points meaning a lot more to one side of the city, will we see the usual smoke and fire?

Fresh from winning the EFL Cup, Manchester City can smell blood.

With Liverpool faltering, City are looking to show their dominance, and even though the Premier League title is gone, Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to flex their muscles in every coming match.

As for Manchester United, they too are in fine form.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and did actually beat their rivals in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg 1-0, but couldn’t overturn the 3-1 first-leg defeat.

Manchester United predicted lineup

UNCHANGED – We expect United to go with the same team that drew 1-1 with Everton

Manchester United injury news

The big two men on the sidelines for Manchester United remain Paul Pogba (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (back).

It’s anyone’s guess as to which formation Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play, with the manager going for a 4-4-2 diamond against Everton last weekend.

He could return to a 4-2-3-1 and bring in Daniel James, Andreas Pereira or Juan Mata to play on the flanks

Manchester City predicted lineup

PROBLEMS AT THE BACK: With Aymeric Laporte out injured and John Stones out of form, Pep Guardiola won’t have full faith in his back four

Manchester City injury news

Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) is back on the injury table after failing to get through their Champions League second round tie with Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne (back) is now a serious doubt, and with the Premier League title race effectively over, expect Guardiola to rest his talisman, even for such a big game.

Phil Foden, who shone in the EFL Cup Final, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva can all fill-in in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez always an option on the right wing.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 8 March 2020

Kick-off time: 11:30am ET / 16:30pm GMT

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester (Manchester United)

Referee: Mike Dean

On TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

