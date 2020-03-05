WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

With the points meaning a lot more to one side of the city, will we see the usual smoke and fire?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 5, 2020
manchester derby sterling bruno fernandes preview city united

Fresh from winning the EFL Cup, Manchester City can smell blood.

With Liverpool faltering, City are looking to show their dominance, and even though the Premier League title is gone, Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to flex their muscles in every coming match.

As for Manchester United, they too are in fine form.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and did actually beat their rivals in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg 1-0, but couldn’t overturn the 3-1 first-leg defeat.

NOW WATCH BELOW! Who will take the bragging rights in the Manchester derby?
Contents hide
1 Manchester United predicted lineup
1.1 Manchester United injury news
2 Manchester City predicted lineup
2.1 Manchester City injury news
3 Match details

Manchester United predicted lineup

Man United predicted lineup vs Man City FIFA 20
UNCHANGED – We expect United to go with the same team that drew 1-1 with Everton

Manchester United injury news

The big two men on the sidelines for Manchester United remain Paul Pogba (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (back).

It’s anyone’s guess as to which formation Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play, with the manager going for a 4-4-2 diamond against Everton last weekend.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

He could return to a 4-2-3-1 and bring in Daniel James, Andreas Pereira or Juan Mata to play on the flanks

Manchester City predicted lineup

Man City predicted lineup vs Man United FIFA 20
PROBLEMS AT THE BACK: With Aymeric Laporte out injured and John Stones out of form, Pep Guardiola won’t have full faith in his back four

Manchester City injury news

Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) is back on the injury table after failing to get through their Champions League second round tie with Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne (back) is now a serious doubt, and with the Premier League title race effectively over, expect Guardiola to rest his talisman, even for such a big game.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

Phil Foden, who shone in the EFL Cup Final, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva can all fill-in in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez always an option on the right wing.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 8 March 2020

Kick-off time: 11:30am ET / 16:30pm GMT

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester (Manchester United)

Referee: Mike Dean

On TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

READ MORE: All 17 new star heads in FIFA 20’s latest update

