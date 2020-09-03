FIFA 21 Top 100 Ratings: Wonderkids we want to see - Mbappe, Havertz, Rashford, Sancho & more

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, so which young players will EA rate amongst the world's elite?

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89)

PSG's star striker at only 21 years old, is once again sure to be one of the most sought after attackers in the game.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FUT 21

With blistering speed and incredible dribbling, Mbappe will be a must-have in FUT 21.

Kai Havertz (OVR 86)

The German 21-year-old midfield maestro is sure to receive a boost on his previous 84-rated card, following an outstanding season in the Bundesliga.

A move to Chelsea could just be hours away.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 84)

Manchester United's 22-year-old starlet tallied up 17 goals and 7 assists in the 19/20 Premier League season - his best return to date.

Another promising season with the Reds in an improving team, local lad Rashford we be on his way to legend status at Old Trafford.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 86)

Europa League runner-up and Barcelona target Lautaro is sure to receive a significant upgrade in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: These will be the best players on FIFA 21

The 23 year old Argentine scored 14 goals in the 19/20 Serie A season, whilst being influential in the Italian's Europa League run.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 86)

The Liverpool lad has established himself as the best attacking right back in world football.

READ MORE: Here's how you can play FIFA 21 before the rest

The 21-year-old now has both a Premier League and Champions League Winner's medal.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 85)

The 20-year-old Englishman has been excellent for Dortmund this year, racking up 14 goals and 15 assists in the 19/20 Bundesliga season.

With a move to Old Trafford likely to be on hold for 12 months, Sancho will look to lead a title challenge for Borussia Dortmund, and nail down a starting spot for England at the Euros.

Timo Werner (OVR 86)

The new Blues signing has carried a huge reputation with him from RB Leipzig, after scoring an impressive 26 goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Chelsea's new £52 million striker will look to hit the ground running, as Lampard's gear up for a Premier League title challenge.

READ MORE: 7 things we want to see from the FIFA 21 Demo