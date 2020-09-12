UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: PSG – Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria & more

The French outfit have one of the best attacking setups in the world. Here’s how they lineup in FIFA 21.

The 2020/21 Ligue 1 season is underway as PSG look for yet another domestic crown.

Last years Champions League runners up are the hot favourites to win the Ligue 1 title for a fourth consecutive year, but how will they lineup on FIFA 21?

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Neymar Jr remains the top-rated Ligue 1 player for FIFA 21!

The Brazilian put in some big performances for PSG as they fell agonisingly short of a first Champions League trophy. He’s seen a slight drop in his rating for FIFA 21, but he’s still amongst the best!

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Neymar may have seen his rating drop, but it’s an upgrade for Kylian Mbappe!

The FIFA 21 cover star enters the 90’s for the first time in his career after yet another impressive season for his side.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Another man who has been handed an upgrade heading into FIFA 21 is Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine goes somewhat under the radar given the plethora of stars around him, but his contribution remains invaluable for the French champions.

Keylor Navas (OVR 87)

Keylor Navas remains the top-rated Ligue 1 goalkeeper in FIFA 21

His 87 OVR is fully justified, having conceded just 18 goals in 21 games in the 19/20 campaign.

Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

One of Europe’s top midfielders.

Verratti’s performances can go somewhat unnoticed given the fact that he doesn’t score many goals. But his work-rate and ability on the ball are second to none.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Few teams have the attacking options that PSG possess.

Mauro Icardi will spend the foreseeable future in Paris after signing a permanent contract with PSG. He’ll remain a decent option in FIFA 21 as an 85 OVR.

Marquinhos (OVR 85)

The new main man in the PSG defence!

Marquinhos will be without his Brazilian defensive partner Thiago Silva after he left for pastures new at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

