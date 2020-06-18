FIFA 21 Ratings: Dortmund Predictions – Reus, Haaland & more

Jadon Sancho has had a phenomenal year, but what rating will he receive next season?

Dortmund have once again lost out to Bayern in the Bundesliga title race, but that is not to say they have had a poor season.

Dortmund’s young stars could be a force in Europe next year, but what will they be rated on FIFA 21 and the Next Gen consoles?

Mats Hummels (OVR 87 → 86)

Calm and composed at the back.

German international Mats Hummels’ experience is a huge asset to an exciting young Dortmund side, although he may see his rating drop to 86 on FIFA 21.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 → 86)

Injury has once again hampered Marco Reus’ season.

Reus had scored 11 and assisted six more in his 19 games before injury cut his season short.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 → 85)

What a talent this guy is.

Jadon Sancho will surely receive an upgrade on FIFA 21 after scoring 17 and assisting another 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Roman Burki (OVR 85 → 85)

Roman Burki is now rated as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

With 12 clean sheets this season, Burki is second to only Manuel Neuer in the Bundesliga.

Axel Witsel (OVR 85 → 85)

The heartbeat of Dortmund’s midfield.

Axel Witsel does the dirty work to allow Dortmund’s creative players to thrive further forward, and also chips in with the odd goal too!

Julian Brandt (OVR 84 → 84)

We have not seen the best of Julian Brandt in a Dortmund shirt.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bundesliga Ratings Prediction

Three goals and seven assists in his first season at Dortmund is okay, but Brandt will want more next year after such prolific seasons for their other attacking stars.

Raphael Guerreiro (OVR 81 → 83)

Versatile with a wand of a left foot.

Portuguese star Raphael Guerreiro is criminally underrated, an overall of 83 would be no more than he deserves on FIFA 21.

Thorgan Hazard (OVR 82 → 83)

Yet another creative maestro in the Dortmund ranks.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Thorgan has outshone his brother Eden this season with 20 goal involvements in the Bundesliga so far.

Emre Can (OVR 81 → 82)

Emre Can will remain a Dortmund player next season.

The German midfielder has made his loan spell permanent, with the highlight of Can’s season his wonder strike against Leverkusen on debut.

Erling Haaland (OVR 79 → 81)

What a breakthrough season he has had.

Erling Haaland has shot to prominence this season with 42 goals across all competitions, including a hattrick on his Dortmund debut!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bayern Ratings Prediction