FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester United Predictions – Pogba, Rashford & more

Who will be Manchester United’s star players when FIFA 21 is released?

With the Premier League set to get back underway, Manchester United could still qualify for next year’s Champions League.

This could help bring some useful additions in over the summer, but of their current squad who looks set to receive and upgrade on FIFA 21?

David de Gea (OVR 89 – 89)

Maybe not at his best, David de Gea is still a world class goalkeeper.

Behind a sturdier backline, de Gea has the platform to get back to his best form and help push Manchester United back up the league to where they belong.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 – 86)

Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Two goals and three assists in his five games so far, Fernandes has been an excellent addition to the squad having arrived in January.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – 86)

Will we ever see the best of Paul Pogba in a United shirt?

Everyone knows what the World Cup winner is capable of. United’s attack will be lethal if Pogba can find his best form with the like of Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial around him.

Harry Maguire (OVR 82 – 84)

Can Harry Maguire be the man to lead United back to the top?

Maguire has taken on the armband at Old Trafford and his partnership with Victor Lindelof is beginning to blossom.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – 84)

The start of something special?

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a stellar season so far as he leads the United scoring charts. With Fernandes and potentially Pogba behind him, more goals seem a certainty.

Anthony Martial (OVR 83 – 83)

Since bursting onto the scene, Anthony Martial has shown glimpses of what makes him special.

The French forward possesses pace and skill to glide past defenders but can be maddeningly inconsistent.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 79 – 82)

Almost a certainty to improve on his 79 OVR on FIFA 20.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is widely regarded as one of the best one v one defenders around and should certainly be amongst the Premier League top right backs on FIFA 21.

Victor Lindelof (OVR 81 – 82)

Victor Lindelof continues to improve game by game.

Alongside Maguire, Lindelof has looked more assured each week as he has now adapted to the Premier League.

Juan Mata (OVR 82 – 82)

Despite a lack of regular action, Juan Mata is still a classy operator.

Mata may not stay at Old Trafford beyond this season having spent much of the season on the bench. The arrival of Fernandes won’t help his cause either.

Fred (OVR 79 – 81)

No goals or assists in the Premier League don’t tell the whole story.

Fred showed why United brought him to Old Trafford as he established himself in the starting XI in October, starting every league game since then.

