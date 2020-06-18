[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Chelsea Predictions – Werner, Ziyech, Kante & more

What will the Blues look like as their youngsters develop alongside some world class signings?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 18, 2020
FIFA 21 CHELSEA RATINGS ABRAHAM

The Premier Leauge may be returning, but Chelsea already have an eye on next season.

Regardless of whether they hang on to a Champions League spot or note, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are joining the club, so how will they look on FIFA 21?

Contents hide
1 N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 → 88)
2 Timo Werner (OVR 86 → 86)
3 Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 → 86)
4 Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84 → 84)
5 Mateo Kovacic (OVR 82 → 83)
6 Jorginho (OVR 83 → 83)
7 Kepa Arrizabalaga (OVR 84 → 83)
8 Antonio Rudiger (OVR 82 → 82)
9 Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 → 81)
10 Mason Mount (OVR 79 → 81)

CLICK HERE TO BUY FIFA POINTS!

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 → 88)

NGolo Kanté FIFA 21

Injury has limited N’Golo Kante’s game time this season.

In the games Kante has played, the Frenchman has bagged three goals and enjoyed a more advanced role than his usual place in defensive midfield.

Timo Werner (OVR 86 → 86)

werner chelsea otw prediction fifa 21

The second man to sign for Chelsea this summer, the Blues may just have a shot of the title if Timo Werner brings his shooting boots.

The £52 million signing from RB Leipzig has scored 26 Bundesliga goals this season, and chipped in with eight assists.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 → 86)

Hakim Ziyech FIFA 21 OTW

An exciting new addition at Stamford Bridge.

Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech will arrive at Chelsea this summer after another excellent season for Ajax, winning their player of the season for the third year in a row.

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FIFA POINTS!

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84 → 84)

Cesar Azpilicueta FIFA 21

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is as reliable as ever in defence.

Able to play on either flank and at centre back, Azpilicueta is a valuable part of Lampard’s squad and his experience will benefit young stars Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

Mateo Kovacic (OVR 82 → 83)

Mateo Kovačić FIFA 21

Chelsea’s best midfielder this season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Manchester United Ratings Predictions

Croatian maestro Mateo Kovacic has been the standout player for Chelsea this season for his work at both ends of the pitch.

CLICK HERE TO BUY FIFA POINTS!

Jorginho (OVR 83 → 83)

Jorginho FIFA 21

A solid if unspectacular season for Jorginho so far.

Eclipsed by the superb Kovacic, Jorginho has gone about his business with four goals and two assists helping Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (OVR 84 → 83)

Kepa Arrizabalaga FIFA 21

Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured an indifferent season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bundesliga Ratings Predictions

The Spaniard was dropped throughout February after a run of poor form, however returned and kept a clean sheet in the last game before the lockdown.

Antonio Rudiger (OVR 82 → 82)

Antonio Rüdiger FIFA 21

It is difficult to see how Antonio Rudiger’s rating will change on FIFA 21.

The German international missed a large portion of the season with a groin injury, managing just 13 league games to date.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 → 81)

Tammy Abraham FIFA 21

Tammy Abraham began the season on fire.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Premier League Ratings Predictions

The 22-year-old bagged seven goals in five games at the start of the season and although his form has dipped slightly, he has still enjoyed a fruitful season under Lampard.

Mason Mount (OVR 79 → 81)

Mason Mount FIFA 21

One of many exciting young English talents.

Mason Mount has scored six goals in his first full season in the Premier league, as well as providing five assists for his teammates.

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon