FIFA 21 Ratings: Chelsea Predictions – Werner, Ziyech, Kante & more

What will the Blues look like as their youngsters develop alongside some world class signings?

The Premier Leauge may be returning, but Chelsea already have an eye on next season.

Regardless of whether they hang on to a Champions League spot or note, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are joining the club, so how will they look on FIFA 21?

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 → 88)

Injury has limited N’Golo Kante’s game time this season.

In the games Kante has played, the Frenchman has bagged three goals and enjoyed a more advanced role than his usual place in defensive midfield.

Timo Werner (OVR 86 → 86)

The second man to sign for Chelsea this summer, the Blues may just have a shot of the title if Timo Werner brings his shooting boots.

The £52 million signing from RB Leipzig has scored 26 Bundesliga goals this season, and chipped in with eight assists.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 → 86)

An exciting new addition at Stamford Bridge.

Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech will arrive at Chelsea this summer after another excellent season for Ajax, winning their player of the season for the third year in a row.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84 → 84)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is as reliable as ever in defence.

Able to play on either flank and at centre back, Azpilicueta is a valuable part of Lampard’s squad and his experience will benefit young stars Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

Mateo Kovacic (OVR 82 → 83)

Chelsea’s best midfielder this season.

Croatian maestro Mateo Kovacic has been the standout player for Chelsea this season for his work at both ends of the pitch.

Jorginho (OVR 83 → 83)

A solid if unspectacular season for Jorginho so far.

Eclipsed by the superb Kovacic, Jorginho has gone about his business with four goals and two assists helping Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (OVR 84 → 83)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured an indifferent season.

The Spaniard was dropped throughout February after a run of poor form, however returned and kept a clean sheet in the last game before the lockdown.

Antonio Rudiger (OVR 82 → 82)

It is difficult to see how Antonio Rudiger’s rating will change on FIFA 21.

The German international missed a large portion of the season with a groin injury, managing just 13 league games to date.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 → 81)

Tammy Abraham began the season on fire.

The 22-year-old bagged seven goals in five games at the start of the season and although his form has dipped slightly, he has still enjoyed a fruitful season under Lampard.

Mason Mount (OVR 79 → 81)

One of many exciting young English talents.

Mason Mount has scored six goals in his first full season in the Premier league, as well as providing five assists for his teammates.

