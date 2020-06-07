[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Liverpool Ratings: Van Dijk, Mane & more

World, European and soon to be Premier League champs, but how will the Reds be rated?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jun 7, 2020
fifa 21 liverpool ratings van dijk

Champions of the world, champions of Europe and soon to finally be champions of England, it hasn’t been a bad last twelve months for Liverpool.

After a third superb season in a row under Jurgen Klopp, what will the Reds be rated on FIFA 21?

Contents hide
1 Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 → 91)
2 Sadio Mane (OVR 88 → 90)
3 Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → 90)
4 Alisson (OVR 89 → 89)
5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 → 86)
6 Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 → 86)
7 Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 → 85)
8 Fabinho (OVR 85 → 85)
9 Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 → 85)
10 Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84 → 85)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 → 91)

van dijk fifa 21 prediction

Virgil van Dijk is, simply, the world’s best defender.

Immense in the air, impenetrable at the back, strong on the ball and with a turn of pace – the Dutchman really has it all.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 → 90)

mané fifa 21 prediction

Sadio Mane moved above Mohamed Salah as the club’s most dangerous weapon this season.

The Senegalese has 14 Premier League and 9 assists to his name this term, making him a contender for the Premier League Team of the Season.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → 90)

salah fifa 21 prediction

Despite having a “quiet” season, Mohamed Salah has bagged 110 goals in all competitions.

READ MORE: Who will be the highest-rated player on FIFA 21?

The Egyptian is now in his prime aged 27, so don’t be surprised if he turns on the heat again next term.

Alisson (OVR 89 → 89)

alisson fifa 21 prediction

A highly reliable goalkeeper, injury is the only thing standing in the way of Alisson receiving a 90 rating.

An injury-free campaign in 2020/21 could see him rival Jan Oblak to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 → 86)

alexander arnold fifa 21 prediction

The world’s best right back and he’s only 21, and what’s more, Trent Alexander-Arnold is English!

The Liverpool star has racked up 12 assists from defence this term, who seems to have the world at his feet.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 → 86)

robertson fifa 21 prediction

If Alexander-Arnold is the world’s best right back, then Andrew Robertson has the case to be the same on the left-hand side.

READ MORE: Who will be highest-rated player in the Premier League?

Strong in defence and in attack, the Scotsman has been a real find for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 → 85)

firmino fifa 21 prediction

An intriguing player, Roberto Firmino is key to how Liverpool play under Jurgen Klopp.

He gets the best out of Mane and Salah, but is eight Premier League goals enough for the club’s number 9?

Fabinho (OVR 85 → 85)

Fabinho has emerged as one of the world’s finest defensive midfielders over the last 12 months.

A few injury niggles, however, stops him from entering the top bracket of players.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 → 85)

henderson fifa 21 prediction

Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Henderson’s on the pitch attitude and never-say-die attitude make him worth way more than his technical ability.

READ MORE: You’ll want to sign these Wonderkids on FIFA 21 Career Mode

Now regarded as a top Premier League midfielder, the 29-year-old is finally getting adoration from fans outside of Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84 → 85)

wijnaldum fifa 21 prediction

Not regarded as one of the star men in Liverpool’s squad, but Georginio Wijnaldum’s rise has kept the likes of Naby Keita and Adam Lallana struggle for minutes.

The Dutchman has featured in every Premier League and Champions League game this season, bar one.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon