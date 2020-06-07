FIFA 21 Liverpool Ratings: Van Dijk, Mane & more

World, European and soon to be Premier League champs, but how will the Reds be rated?

Champions of the world, champions of Europe and soon to finally be champions of England, it hasn’t been a bad last twelve months for Liverpool.

After a third superb season in a row under Jurgen Klopp, what will the Reds be rated on FIFA 21?

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 → 91)

Virgil van Dijk is, simply, the world’s best defender.

Immense in the air, impenetrable at the back, strong on the ball and with a turn of pace – the Dutchman really has it all.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 → 90)

Sadio Mane moved above Mohamed Salah as the club’s most dangerous weapon this season.

The Senegalese has 14 Premier League and 9 assists to his name this term, making him a contender for the Premier League Team of the Season.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → 90)

Despite having a “quiet” season, Mohamed Salah has bagged 110 goals in all competitions.

The Egyptian is now in his prime aged 27, so don’t be surprised if he turns on the heat again next term.

Alisson (OVR 89 → 89)

A highly reliable goalkeeper, injury is the only thing standing in the way of Alisson receiving a 90 rating.

An injury-free campaign in 2020/21 could see him rival Jan Oblak to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 → 86)

The world’s best right back and he’s only 21, and what’s more, Trent Alexander-Arnold is English!

The Liverpool star has racked up 12 assists from defence this term, who seems to have the world at his feet.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 → 86)

If Alexander-Arnold is the world’s best right back, then Andrew Robertson has the case to be the same on the left-hand side.

Strong in defence and in attack, the Scotsman has been a real find for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 → 85)

An intriguing player, Roberto Firmino is key to how Liverpool play under Jurgen Klopp.

He gets the best out of Mane and Salah, but is eight Premier League goals enough for the club’s number 9?

Fabinho (OVR 85 → 85)

Fabinho has emerged as one of the world’s finest defensive midfielders over the last 12 months.

A few injury niggles, however, stops him from entering the top bracket of players.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 → 85)

Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Henderson’s on the pitch attitude and never-say-die attitude make him worth way more than his technical ability.

Now regarded as a top Premier League midfielder, the 29-year-old is finally getting adoration from fans outside of Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84 → 85)

Not regarded as one of the star men in Liverpool’s squad, but Georginio Wijnaldum’s rise has kept the likes of Naby Keita and Adam Lallana struggle for minutes.

The Dutchman has featured in every Premier League and Champions League game this season, bar one.

