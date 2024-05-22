FC 24 Serie A TOTS Leaked

The Serie A Team of the Season is around the corner, with the Italian league set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team this week, replacing the La Liga and Liga F TOTS in packs in the game mode!

Team of the Season continues to create hype around Ultimate Team and even more incredible blue cards are rumoured to be in packs within the next few days.

Serie A TOTS Leaks

We have almost reached the end of another week, meaning a new set of TOTS squads will hit Ultimate Team, with the Serie A and NWSL Team of the Season squads next in line.

Players from these two leagues will be in packs from Friday, May 24 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the Spanish divisions of La Liga and Liga F, which included Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmati and more!

According to a reliable source, @FutPoliceLeaks, these are the names of the players set to feature in the Serie A Team of the Season this Friday:

Rafael Leao - AC Milan

Paulo Dybala - Roma

Although the list of leaks is fairly short for now, we expect more names to be dropped throughout the week, with plenty more incredible players predicted to feature in the Serie A Team of the Season.

A solid year from Inter Milan has seen them crowned Champions for the 20th time in their history, so we believe there will be plenty of players from Nerazzurri.

Rivals AC Milan have had a disappointing season, despite securing second place, and we already have one player leaked to be involved from the other San Siro outfit.

As for the rest of the players we expect to feature in the Serie A TOTS, we believe that Bologna, Juventus, Napoli, and Atalanta will make up the rest of the TOTS squad, although we are sure that EA will throw up some surprises!

Who else do you think will make the Serie A TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!

