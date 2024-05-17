FC 24 Liga F TOTS Headlined by Barcelona Duo

EA has released the FC 24 Liga F TOTS into Ultimate Team as Spain's top-flight divisions take center stage in the beloved game mode.

In this article, we'll go through all the key details surrounding the Liga F Team of the Season, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's dive in and take a look!

Liga F TOTS Revealed

The latest TOTS squad has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Liga F replacing D1 Arkema.

In total, there are 11 players included in the Liga F TOTS, three of which feature as Player Moments. Once again, outfielders possess three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like all other TOTS items, excluding goalkeepers.

Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Player Club Position OVR Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM 97 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 97 Alexia Putellas* Barcelona CM 96 Olga Carmona Real Madrid LB 95 Salma Paralluelo Barcelona LW 95 Athenea del Castillo Real Madrid RW 94 Patricia Guijarro Barcelona CM 94 Teresa Abelleira* Real Madrid CDM 93 Cristina Martin-Prieto* Sevilla ST 92 Aldana Cometti Madrid CFF CB 91 Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Liga F TOTS

As expected, stars from Barcelona dominate the team after taking the league by storm, but Real Madrid, Atletico, Sevilla, and Madrid CFF are also deservedly included.

In addition to those available in packs, more Liga F TOTS players will be released through SBCs and Objectives in the coming days as EA rewards the best-performing players across football's major leagues with significantly upgraded cards.

Landing alongside La Liga, the Liga F TOTS becomes the fourth-ever Women's division to drop in the game following the WSL, the Frauen-Bundesliga, and most recently, the D1 Arkema.

Liga F TOTS players will be in packs for seven days until the NWSL eventually replaces them on Friday, May 24.

Who are you hoping to pack from the Liga F Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

