FC 24 La Liga TOTS Revealed Starring 97-Rated Bellingham

The FC 24 La Liga TOTS has been released into Ultimate Team as EA takes us to Spain on what has been an exciting Team of the Season journey so far.

Below, we'll cover all the important details surrounding the La Liga TOTS, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's check it out!

La Liga TOTS Revealed

FC 24 Ultimate Team has just welcomed the La Liga TOTS squad, with the Spanish top flight replacing Ligue 1.

Altogether, there are 23 deserved inclusions in the La Liga Team of the Season, eight featuring as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, which is standard for every TOTS item, excluding goalkeepers.

Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.

Player Club Position OVR Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CAM 97 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid ST 96 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 96 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 96 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 95 Joao Cancelo* Barcelona LB 95 Sergio Ramos* Sevilla CB 95 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB 94 Isco Real Betis CAM 94 Joao Felix* Barcelona LW 94 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona CM 93 Savio Girona LM 93 Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB 93 Rodrygo* Real Madrid ST 93 Eduardo Camavinga* Real Madrid CDM 93 Aleix Garcia Girona CM 92 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB 92 Miguel Gutierrez Girona LB 92 Artem Dovbyk Girona ST 91 Nico Williams* Athletic Bilbao LM 91 Dani Vivian* Athletic Bilbao CB 91 Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao GK 90 Hamari Traore* Real Sociedad RB 90

La Liga TOTS

As predicted, league champions Real Madrid dominate the team, featuring stars from Barcelona, Girona, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad.

In addition to those already announced, more TOTS La Liga players will be released via SBCs and Objectives next week as EA rewards the best-performing players across football's biggest leagues with significantly upgraded cards.

Joined by Liga F, which is the women's top flight in Spain, La Liga has become the fifth men's division to drop, following the Premier League, Mixed Leagues, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 TOTS.

The La Liga TOTS players listed above will be in packs for seven days until Serie A eventually takes their place on Friday, May 24.

Who would you like to pack from the La Liga Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments section below!

La Liga TOTS Out Now | Liga F TOTS Out Now | How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Zhegrova SBC | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game