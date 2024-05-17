FC 24 La Liga TOTS Revealed Starring 97-Rated Bellingham

The FC 24 La Liga TOTS has been released into Ultimate Team as EA takes us to Spain on what has been an exciting Team of the Season journey so far.
Below, we'll cover all the important details surrounding the La Liga TOTS, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's check it out!
La Liga TOTS Revealed
FC 24 Ultimate Team has just welcomed the La Liga TOTS squad, with the Spanish top flight replacing Ligue 1.
Altogether, there are 23 deserved inclusions in the La Liga Team of the Season, eight featuring as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, which is standard for every TOTS item, excluding goalkeepers.
Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.
Player
Club
Position
OVR
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
CAM
97
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
ST
96
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
ST
96
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
CM
96
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
ST
95
Joao Cancelo*
Barcelona
LB
95
Sergio Ramos*
Sevilla
CB
95
Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
CB
94
Isco
Real Betis
CAM
94
Joao Felix*
Barcelona
LW
94
Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona
CM
93
Savio
Girona
LM
93
Ronald Araujo
Barcelona
CB
93
Rodrygo*
Real Madrid
ST
93
Eduardo Camavinga*
Real Madrid
CDM
93
Aleix Garcia
Girona
CM
92
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
RB
92
Miguel Gutierrez
Girona
LB
92
Artem Dovbyk
Girona
ST
91
Nico Williams*
Athletic Bilbao
LM
91
Dani Vivian*
Athletic Bilbao
CB
91
Unai Simon
Athletic Bilbao
GK
90
Hamari Traore*
Real Sociedad
RB
90
As predicted, league champions Real Madrid dominate the team, featuring stars from Barcelona, Girona, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad.
In addition to those already announced, more TOTS La Liga players will be released via SBCs and Objectives next week as EA rewards the best-performing players across football's biggest leagues with significantly upgraded cards.
Joined by Liga F, which is the women's top flight in Spain, La Liga has become the fifth men's division to drop, following the Premier League, Mixed Leagues, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 TOTS.
The La Liga TOTS players listed above will be in packs for seven days until Serie A eventually takes their place on Friday, May 24.
Who would you like to pack from the La Liga Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments section below!
