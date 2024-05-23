FC 24 How to Complete Flashback Etienne Capoue SBC

The latest SBC released as part of FC 24's TOTS La Liga campaign is a 93-rated Etienne Capoue for Villareal, celebrating his stellar season from a few years ago. Below is everything you need to know to complete the SBC, including how much the player will set you back when you complete it.

This comes shortly after the Angel Correa SBC, and fortunately, both of these players can work together in a squad—and because Capoue is French, he also links well with some of the Liga F players.

How to Complete Etiene Capoue SBC

The card boasts some great stats with 87 Pace, 87 Shooting, 90 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 90 Physicals. All of this combined helps make him a complete box-to-box midfielder.

There is only one SBC that needs to be completed, and below are the requirements:

Requirements

1 LaLiga Player

Min. Team Rating of 88

Your only reward for this SBC is the player.

How Much Does the SBC Cost

This SBC will cost just under 80k, but anywhere between 75k and 80k should suffice, depending on the market's fluctuation at the time. For the price and quality, this player looks like an absolute bargain; let us know in the comment below if you plan on completing it.

