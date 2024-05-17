FC 24 TOTS Williams Objective Guide

The FC 24 TOTS Inaki Williams Objective has just been added to Ultimate Team alongside the La Liga Team of the Season, offering players the chance to earn his amazing new blue card.

Below, we'll show you how to complete the TOTS Inaki Williams Objective after checking out his official stats, so let's dive in and take a look!

TOTS Inaki Williams Objective Guide

EA has released a brand-new set of Objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams receiving a La Liga TOTS item.

Joining his brother Nico as a TOTS inclusion, Inaki Williams has been given a 92-rated card which comes with some fantastic stats attached, including 99 Pace, 90 Shooting, 84 Passing, 90 Dribbling, and 94 Physical.

TOTS Williams

On top of that, the Ghana international also comes with three PlayStyles+, which are Press Proven, Rapid, and Chip Shot.

Players can earn this card by completing four straightforward challenges, which are:

Supporting Winger

Requirements:

Assist 7 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Notorious Scorer

Requirements:

Score 12 goals using a player from La Liga in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Reliable Starter

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Spanish Cup Winner

Requirements:

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Spain in your Starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

After completing all of the required challenges, you will be able to redeem a bunch of packs and TOTS Inaki Williams to your Ultimate Team.

Will you be completing this new Team of the Season Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

