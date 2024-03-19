When Will Valorant's Next Agent, Clove, Debut?

Clove is on the horizon!

Fueling anticipation with leaks of a unique skillset and the reveal of their non-binary identity, the Valorant community eagerly awaits Agent 25, also known as Clove, the upcoming Controller agent. So, when will Clove be unveiled and join the fray? Read on to find out!

As excitement builds for the rapidly approaching Valorant Masters Madrid 2024 grand finals, players are keen to learn more about this agent with the potential to shake up the meta.

When will the new agent, Clove, be released in Valorant?

While the exact release date for Clove remains under wraps, the March "State of the Agents" article suggests a break from tradition. Unlike previous agents who debuted alongside new Episodes or Acts, Clove is expected to arrive in late March or early April, with an official reveal during a stream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on 24 March 2024.

What can we expect from Clove?

As the first agent of the year and the sixth Controller, Clove will not only expand the roster to 24 (following the arrivals of Gekko, Deadlock, and Iso in 2023) but also bring a welcome touch of diversity to the game, following the recent reveal of their non-binary identity.

The Valorant community had long craved “pink” and “girly” representation, with many fans creating elaborate fan projects of pink versions of weapon skins, which have garnered significant attention on social media.

When Clove's player card showcased a departure from Valorant's typically darker and grittier aesthetic, opting instead for a lighter and softer colour scheme with shades of purples and pinks, adorned with glowing butterflies, players were ecstatic.

While Clove's role as a Controller with a self-revive ability is confirmed, details about specific abilities remain under wraps. However, data miners have leaked potential ability names: (C) Pick Me Up, (Q) Meddle, and (E) Ruse.

