Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: Release date, Premier updates, Battle Pass, and more

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming new Act!

02 Mar 2024 2:00 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 is just around the corner, and the community is buzzing with anticipation. Players eagerly await a plethora of fresh content, including new skin lines, agent adjustments, and so on.

Building upon the success of Episode 8 Act 1, Act 2 promises to deliver even more exciting content, including a fiery skin collection, a brand-new Battle Pass, agent balance changes, changes to the map rotation, and a potential new agent to shake up the meta.

Dive in with us as we explore everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 8 Act 2!

Episode 8 Act 1 kicks off on 5 March 2024, at around 12am GMT | 7pm ET, with exact times varying by region. Expect a few hours of server downtime and disabled ranked queues before the update.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass

Each new Valorant Act brings a fresh Battle Pass, and Act 2 is no exception. This Battle Pass introduces three unique skin lines: Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica, alongside Playercards, sprays, and Gunbuddies. Many players are particularly eager to get their hands on the "UWU" spray and the "Radiant Skincare" player card.

Currently, we know the Retrowave line includes skins for the Sheriff and Operator. Shellspire features Phantom and melee skins, while Aquatica brings an Outlaw skin. We'll update this information as more details are released.

The Battle Pass remains priced at 1000 Valorant Points. As usual, players can unlock rewards by playing games and completing challenges to earn XP and reach higher tiers.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 new skinline: Primordium Collection

Get ready to unleash ancient fury with the Primordium Collection, Valorant's newest skinline. Inspired by beings of lava and chaos, these weapons heat up visually as players fire, and cool down with a distinct animation. This collection also boasts a new dual sword melee archetype with unique attack, running, and equip animations, named the Blades of Primordia.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

The Primordium Collection will feature a finisher easter egg that transports players to another world per finisher variant, as well as custom firing sounds. Weapons included in the Primordium Collection are the Vandal, Phantom, Spectre, Shorty and the new dual-wielding melee weapon.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: Agent 25

Leaks emerged in late 2023 suggesting a new Agent, codenamed "Smoke Dancer", might arrive in Episode 8 Act 2. This hints at the introduction of a new Controller agent.

It’s been confirmed that Agent 25 won't arrive with the launch of Act 2 but is expected later this month, and will be revealed in a stream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on 24 March 2024.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

Smoke Dancer's leaked player card departs from Valorant's usual style, featuring a lighter and softer colour palette with purples, pinks, butterflies, and rounded edges.

Her abilities remain shrouded in mystery, but leaks suggest they might be themed around pink or purple hues. Speculation points towards smokes that disorient or even hypnotise enemies who pass through them.

The popular game mode, Premier, offers the same in-game rules as Ranked, but with a tournament format, map pick/ban phases, and timeouts, mirroring the pro scene. It can even act as a bridge between casual players and the professional scene. Riot aims to give Premier some updates in Episode 8 Act 2, focusing on streamlining the player experience and increasing accessibility.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: @VALORANT on X

Here’s what’s new:

Rematch protection : No more facing the same opponent twice in a stage

: No more facing the same opponent twice in a stage Playoff Results : Standings will now show playoff results as those matches finish

: Standings will now show playoff results as those matches finish No more enrollment : Teams can now be created and participate at any point during the stage

: Teams can now be created and participate at any point during the stage Immediate division placement : You’ll now see your Provisional Division immediately after Team Creation, adjusting with roster or zone changes before locking after your first match

: You’ll now see your Provisional Division immediately after Team Creation, adjusting with roster or zone changes before locking after your first match Zone flexibility: You can now change your Zone any time before your first match of the Stage

This covers everything currently known about Episode 8 Act 2. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Patch 8.04 | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Valorant MK. VII Liberty Bundle | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.