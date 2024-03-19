Valorant's Next Agent, Clove, is Non-Binary

Valorant is set to welcome its first non-binary agent!

19 Mar 2024 2:17 PM +00:00

The upcoming Valorant agent, Clove, is revealed to be non-binary, according to credible leakers. As anticipation runs high for the ongoing Valorant Master Madrid 2024, players are excited to learn more about the next Controller agent to join the roster. Clove's name and design not only reveal a unique addition to the fray but also signify a welcome inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community in the game.

Riot Games aims to promote inclusivity and diversity in Valorant. From featuring agents of various backgrounds to spotlighting multiple languages in-game. After confirming Killjoy and Raze as a couple, they now champion diverse gender identities with Clove, the game's first non-binary agent.

Upcoming Controller, Clove, to be Valorant’s first non-binary agent

Currently, all Valorant agents have he/she pronouns, but Clove breaks that mould. Riot Games continues to expand Valorant's lore, often teasing upcoming content through "messages" exchanged between agents. These messages offer glimpses into the game's world.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @ValorantUpdated

A recent leak, originally in German and translated by Catoquest on X via ValorantLeaksEN, revealed a message from Deadlock to Brimstone: "Omen delivered Clove as promised. They're smart, intuitive, and guaranteed to be fearless." This subtle use of "they" hinted at Clove's non-binary identity, later confirmed by leakers.

Valorant's commitment to LGBTQ+ representation extends beyond Clove. In late 2022, the official X account took the internet by storm with a stunning illustration. The artwork depicted Killjoy and Raze sharing a kiss during a trip to Brazil, canonising their relationship after years of speculation within the community.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

News of Clove's identity has been met with mixed reactions. While some players have expressed negativity, even threatening to leave the game, the majority are supportive and recognise the importance of representation in media.

When will Clove be released?

Though the exact release date for Clove is still under wraps, the State of the Agents article for March suggests that they won't arrive alongside Act 2, breaking the usual pattern of agents releasing with new Episodes or Acts. Instead, Clove is expected to arrive in late March to early April and will be officially revealed during a stream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on 24 March 2024.

As the first agent of the year and the sixth Controller, Clove will not only expand the roster to 24 (following the arrivals of Gekko, Deadlock, and Iso in 2023) but also add a welcome touch of diversity to the game.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Interested in learning more about Clove? We've got you covered! Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Agent 25, including their speculated abilities, release window, and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to dive into what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the five new skins leaked for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 | Valorant Primordium Bundle | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.