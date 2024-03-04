Valorant Hints at a New Underground Map

A new map is coming, and it might be underground!

Excitement is brewing in the Valorant community as Episode 8 Act 2 approaches, with the new Battle Pass and its unique weapon skinlines, charming sprays, and more. However, beyond these cosmetics lies a subtle hint about the next map!

Riot is known for teasing future content through Battle Pass cosmetics, often weaving elements of the game's lore, particularly regarding characters and locations. This time, following the addition of Patch 8.04 to the test servers, a mysterious Playercard within the Battle Pass has sparked the community's interest, offering a teaser for the next upcoming map!

The new Valorant map may be set underground

Credible Valorant leaker, ValorantLeaksEN, revealed a Playercard in the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass, hinting at a potential underground map.

The card's title reads "Underneath it all", and the image depicts what appears to be the ruins of a massive assembly building bathed in light from a hole above. It also shows a figure leaping between cliffs, though their identity remains unclear.

The last map, Sunset, was released in August 2023. This ended a seven-month gap in terms of new content for the main modes of Valorant aside from new Agents since Lotus' release in January.

If Riot follows this pattern, this new map could arrive between March and April 2024. Given the timing of the teaser at the beginning of Act 2, the map might be released in Act 3. With fans craving new landscapes to explore, the Los Angeles-inspired map Sunset was well-received last April, setting the stage for another exciting addition.

Each Valorant map offers a unique theme and setting. An underground map seems like a perfect addition to diversify the current map pool, offering fresh strategic challenges for players! However, it's important to note that this is currently speculation. We'll need to wait for further announcements or hints from Riot to confirm the next map and its details.

That was everything we know so far about the potential new map in Valorant. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

