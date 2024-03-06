Sovereign is making a comeback!

06 Mar 2024 6:30 PM +00:00

Recent leaks point to the arrival of the Sovereign 2.0 bundle in Valorant, marking the much-anticipated return of the dazzling Sovereign skin collection! This bundle will include skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Phantom, Odin, and a melee weapon.

The original Sovereign collection garnered immense popularity upon its release, thanks to its stunning design and crisp sound effects. Now, the Sovereign 2.0 bundle is poised to captivate the Valorant community with the same brilliance as its predecessor!

Valorant Sovereign 2.0 bundle skins and cosmetics

According to information revealed by credible Valorant leaker floxay, the Sovereign 2.0 skin bundle is rumoured to feature skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Phantom, Odin, and a melee. The original Sovereign collection, especially the iconic Sovereign Sword, remains a fan favourite, leaving many eager to see what this iteration will offer.

While details are unconfirmed, the bundle is expected to maintain the original's signature white-gold-blue design and include additional cosmetics like a gun buddy, player cards, sprays, a new finisher, and unique kill audio.

Leaks suggest that the Sovereign 2.0 skin bundle is set to arrive around April, following the end of the current Primordium skin bundle rotation on 26 March 2023. However, it's important to note that this information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement from Riot is made!

Valorant Sovereign 2.0 bundle price

Speculated to be a Premium bundle, the anticipated price for the entire Sovereign 2.0 bundle is 7100 Valorant Points. The melee weapon on its own is expected to be around 3550 VP, and individual weapon skins should be priced at 1775 VP each.

Valorant's Art Lead, Sean Marino, previously revealed the inspiration behind the Sovereign skin line. The team envisioned a kingdom ruled by a bird-like race, with the Sovereign weapons used by their royal guard. This explains the prominent wing motif adorning the guns.

This concept also led to the creation of the popular Forsaken skinline, which serves as a thematic counterpoint to Sovereign with its contrasting, darker colour palette.

That's everything we know about Valorant's upcoming Sovereign 2.0 skin bundle. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

