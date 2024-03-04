Valorant Primordium Bundle: Release date, skins, price, & more

Get ready to unleash ancient fury with the Primordium Collection!

As Episode 8 Act 2 approaches, a brand-new skinline called Primordium erupts onto the scene, making waves in the Valorant community with its jaw-dropping animations and enticing weapon lineup.

Inspired by ancient beings of lava and bedlam, these weapon skins, as showcased in an official trailer, ooze glowing lava when players fire, and cool down with a distinct animation when firing stops. The collection also introduces the Blades of Primordia, a brand new dual-sword melee archetype with its own set of attack, running, and equip animations.

With that said, here’s everything we know about the Primordium skinline!

While not officially confirmed, with the recent release of the official trailer, the Primordium bundle is expected to launch alongside Episode 8 Act 2, arriving on Wednesday, 5 March 2024.

Primordium bundle skins and cosmetics

The Primordium bundle This fiery new bundle will feature skins for the following weapons:

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Dual-wielding melee (Blades of Primordia)

Each weapon boasts unique sound and visual effects, drawing inspiration from primordial fire. Additionally, unlockable colour variants (Green, Blue, & Gold) are available using Radianite points. The bundle also includes a player card, gun buddy, and a spray animated with VFX and sound.

The Primordium bundle boasts one of the most elaborate finishers seen in Valorant: A giant, fiery claw emerges and grabs the last player killed, sending the surrounding terrain into a realm engulfed in flames.

Primordium bundle price

As a premium bundle featuring unique animations and skins for both the Vandal and Phantom, the Primordium skinline comes with a hefty price tag. Purchasing the entire bundle costs 8,700 VP. Individual skins are more expensive compared to regular skin bundles, with the melee costing 4,350 VP and other weapons priced at 2,175 VP each.

Here’s the full pricing breakdown for the new Primordium skin bundle in Valorant:

Bundle : 8,700 VP

: 8,700 VP Each weapon : 2,175 VP

: 2,175 VP Melee : 4,350 VP

: 4,350 VP Spray : 325 VP

: 325 VP Playercard : 375 VP

: 375 VP Gunbuddy: 475 VP

Get ready to style on your opponents and become the bane of the battlefield with the weaponry of the primordial flame!

That was everything you need to know about Valorant’s Primordium bundle. If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, updates to Premier, and more!

