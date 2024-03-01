Valorant: How to get Light 'Em Up Spray

Another free reward!

Valorant is known for its generosity towards the community, whether it be through in-game rewards or partnerships with external platforms. In the latest offer, players have the opportunity to obtain the Light 'Em Up Spray, which showcases a stylish neon design of a finger gun with sparks emanating from the front.

This exclusive cosmetic can be acquired by taking advantage of Amazon Prime Gaming's current promotion.

For avid collectors of skins and cosmetics in Valorant, here's how you can secure the Light 'Em Up spray for yourself.

How to get Light 'Em Up Spray

Valorant offers a variety of cosmetics within the game that allows players to customize their profile and weapons. These cosmetics serve the purpose of making their items unique and visually appealing, allowing players to express their personal style.

Among the different types of cosmetics available, one particularly popular category is the 'Spray'. This in-game item can be used to commemorate a successful round, an impressive retake, a humorous moment, or simply to showcase one's collection.

The spray acts as a decorative accessory, adding visual flair to the game without affecting the overall gameplay. It functions as an overlay or temporary graffiti that is visible to all players participating in the match.

The Light 'Em Up Spray was released on 26 February and will remain available until 25 March 2024. This cosmetic is the final Prime Gaming offering before Riot's collaboration with Amazon comes to an end in March 2024.

The neon design of the spray is both straightforward and unique, featuring a finger gun motif that can add a touch of humour or seriousness to any situation. Players have the opportunity to obtain it at no cost, but it is only accessible for a limited duration. To claim the spray, an active Amazon Prime membership is required.

Light 'Em Up Spray: Steps to Follow

Players can collect the Light 'Em Up spray by following the steps mentioned below:

First, go to Prime Gaming's Website and sign in with your Riot Games account.

You will now be redirected to the Prime Gaming page.

Here, you will see the latest cosmetic items being given away. It will pop up on the screen. In this case, Light 'Em Up spray.

Simply click ‘Claim Now’ and the spray will be added to your inventory.

Now, open Valorant and you should be able to locate the Light 'Em Up spray under your collection tab.

If you are not currently subscribed to Amazon Prime, you must either register for a complimentary 30-day trial or purchase a one-month subscription.

Additionally, ensure that the appropriate Riot Games account is connected to Prime Gaming to prevent claimed items from being delivered to the incorrect account.

