Valorant's Next Controller Agent's Name, Design & More Leaked!

A pink powerhouse!

08 Mar 2024 5:13 PM +00:00

After weeks of tantalising teasers and leaks, the gender and name of the next agent to join Valorant's ranks have just been revealed, sparking excitement throughout the community! Episode 8 Act 2 has brought forth a fresh Battle Pass, a new skin line, and highly anticipated updates to Premier. However, it's the leaks surrounding Agent 25, Valorant's upcoming Controller agent, that has truly captured the attention of players.

While exciting teasers were scattered throughout Valorant's maps, anticipation reached a fever pitch thanks to credible leakers who unveiled further details about the agent just before their imminent release!

Valorant's next agent is a Controller and she's named "Clove"

Riot Games continues to expand the lore of Valorant, often teasing details for upcoming content through "messages" exchanged between the current roster of agents, offering insights into the game's world. A recent leak about Agent 25, originally in German and translated by Catoquest on X via ValorantLeaksEN, revealed a message from Deadlock to Brimstone: "Omen delivered Clove as promised. She's smart, intuitive, and guaranteed to be fearless."

Shortly after, details regarding Clove's gender and design emerged. Content creator ChowZ shared a description that paints a vivid picture: “Cloaked in a pink jacket, she flits through the fray, Look like a Scotland's girl with a mischievous grin, One moment she's dies, the next she's alive, Vanishing in a flash, a phantom in the chase, Ever the strategist, CONTROL is her domain.”

From that description, we can expect Clove to be a Scottish Controller with a mischievous personality and a fondness for pink. In addition to her role as a Controller, she possesses the ability to self-revive. Following in the footsteps of Sage and Phoenix, the prospect of another agent with this capability is exciting, opening the doors to countless gameplay opportunities.

The community had long hoped for some 'girly' representation, with many fans creating elaborate fan projects of pink versions of weapon skins, which have garnered significant attention on social media. When Clove's player card showcased a departure from Valorant's typically darker and grittier aesthetic, opting instead for a lighter and softer colour scheme with shades of purples and pinks, adorned with glowing butterflies, players were ecstatic. From what's been revealed, Clove appears to embody everything the community had hoped for!

While the exact release date for Clove remains undisclosed, the recent State of the Agents article for March implies that she won't debut alongside Episode 8 Act 2, deviating from the typical pattern of agents releasing with new Episodes or Acts. Instead, Clove is anticipated to arrive later this month, with an official reveal scheduled during a stream at the Masters Madrid Grand Finals on 24 March 2024.

As the first Agent of the year and the sixth Controller in the game, Clove will expand Valorant's roster to 24 Agents, following the arrivals of Gekko (Initiator), Deadlock (Sentinel), and Iso (Duelist) in 2023. With the recent leaks stirring excitement, the Valorant community eagerly awaits the opportunity to try her out!

Interested in learning more about Clove? We've got you covered! Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Agent 25, including her speculated abilities, release window, and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to dive into what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the fiery new skinline, Primordium, and the upcoming underground map, here.

