Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass: Skins, rewards, and more

04 Mar 2024 12:46 PM +00:00

With Episode 8 Act 2 just around the corner, leaks have revealed details about the highly anticipated Battle Pass! Featuring an array of unique skins, charming sprays, and player cards, the Valorant community is eagerly awaiting its release.

Although the newest agent won't arrive until a later update, Episode 8 Act 2 brings a wealth of exciting new content. In addition to the fiery new "Primordium" skin line featuring a brand-new dual-wielding melee weapon and a jaw-dropping finisher, players can also expect unique skins and cosmetics in the recently leaked Battle Pass!

So, let's delve into everything we know about the upcoming Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass in Valorant!

The upcoming new Battle Pass will launch alongside Episode 8 Act 2, arriving on Wednesday, 5 March 2024.

Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass skins

As usual, the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points, which equates to around $10. It maintains the same structure as previous Battle Passes, where players progress through tiers by playing games and completing missions to unlock rewards.

Drawing from credible leaks, Episode 8 Act 2 will introduce three new skinlines in the Battle Pass: Retrowave, Aquatica, and Shellspire.

Retrowave skinline

As per its name, the Retrowave collection embodies a retro vibe with turquoise, pink, and purple tones paired with fun geometric patterns. It features skins for the Sheriff, Bucky, Bulldog, and Operator.

Shellspire skinline

Inspired by the intricate design of shells, the Shellspire skinline showcases a pearly, magenta, and purple colour palette. It includes skins for the Stinger, Spectre, Guardian, Phantom, and a melee weapon similar to the community-favorite Artisan Foil.

Aquatica skinline

The Aquatica skinline features swirling patterns resembling water and playful aquatic animal stickers: a goldfish on the Shorty, a jellyfish on the Stinger, a humpback whale on the Ares, and a dolphin on the Outlaw.

Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass other rewards

Alongside weapon skins, Valorant Battle Passes typically include other cosmetics like player cards, sprays, and gun buddies. As of now, all cosmetics have been leaked by VALORANTLeaksEN on X. You can view all the leaked Episode 8 Act 2 cosmetics below.

Playercards

The Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass will introduce 12 new Playercards, each boasting a unique design. One even features Viper brewing coffee in style with a fancy siphon coffee maker!

Sprays

15 new sprays will arrive in the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass, with many adorable designs like Gekko Moshpit's "UWU" to Omen knitting a jellyfish.

Gunbuddies

This new Battle Pass will also offer ten new Gunbuddies. The charming penguin is already a fan favourite!

Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass rewards track

Here is a list of all the confirmed free and paid rewards for the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass:

Free track

Retrowave Revolver

UWU Spray

Epilogue: Twisted Treat

Underneath It All Card

Epilogue: VAL-SICLES Card

Paid track

Shellspire Phantom

Shellspire Sword

Retrowave Operator

Aquatica Outlaw

Siphon Brew Card

Radiant Skincare Card

Sending Love Spray

Downtime Spray

Claw Tactics: Dan Gun Buddy

Most importantly, players can also earn up to 60 Radiante Points for free! You can use them to unlock the coveted colour variants for the new Primordium skin bundle.

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass! If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, updates to Premier, and more!

