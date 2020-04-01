PS Plus April 2020 Free PS4 Game Reveal: Uncharted 4, Dirt Rally 2.0, Spring Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

They are finally here at long last!

PS Plus' April titles have been officially revealed, after the games were leaked last week on one of PlayStation's official YouTube channels.

This is the second month in a row that the titles have been leaked early - and we haven't received an explanation yet.

Continue below for all the details on the revealed games, but you ought to check out the PS Store's Spring Sale and grab a deal too!

April's Titles

Now, although the leak caught us off guard last week, it contained two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.

Spring Sale

Now, some impressive deals have already gone live across European territories, while US members will have to wait until 8am PT.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

Other Deals and Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.

That's all we have now, but you should check back in for next month's big drop!