PES 2021 Stadiums: Licenced teams, exclusive list & more

After exclusively taking Bayern’s Allianz Arena, where’s next for the team at Konami?

For those who like sport and gaming, the Konami and EA Sports war to make the best football game is one of the highlights every year.

For those that have rooted for the underdog, PES 2020’s fightback with licensing has made it all the more exciting.

With this the year of Next Gen consoles, all eyes are in 2020 to deliver a step up in experience and more is expected from games than ever before – and that starts with the stadiums.

Next Gen on the horizon

The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will shape the industry.

Any PES fan will tell you, the gameplay is the biggest influencer of experience. Whilst they might not have liked a lack of licences, they have dealt with it.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS: The textures in PES 2020 were gorgeous

But something changed in PES 2020, and now Konami has a bit between their teeth to deliver top tier gameplay and licences.

With the new consoles, comes impressive graphics power and a heightened sense of realism. Whilst not something that jumps to mind immediately, the stadiums in-game actually make a massive difference to an immersive experience.

Playing in the Allianz Arena, complete with underground players entrance, with thousands of Bayern Munich fans beating drums and cheering genuinely does get you going for a game of PES.

It’s not make-or-break, but these little touches add up to making a complete game. Konami knows that, and they are doing their best to improve on this for PES 2021.

Current Stadiums

In PES 2020 there are no less than 31 officially licenced stadiums that can be recognized globally. Some of the best-known stadiums include the Nou Camp, Allianz Arena, Allianz Stadiun and Old Trafford.

There are another 19 stadiums that Konami has created to act as generic stadiums that are closely matched to what else might be available all around the world.

JEWEL ON THE CROWN – The exclusive rights to Juventus gave PES 2020 their Allianz Stadium

Given the direction of Konami and the lack of negative noise about licences, we would fully expect nearly all of these stadiums to remain in PES 2021 in a licensed capacity.

The only rumours of a team not having a license renewed right now are Corinthians.

This means we can expect Arena Corinthians to no longer be available in PES 2021.

PES 2020 Licenced Stadiums List

Stadiums in bold are exclusive to PES 2020.

Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich)

Allianz Parque (Palmeiras)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus )

) Arena Corinthians (Corinthians)

Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Celtic Park (Celtic)

De Kuip (Feyenoord)

El Monumental (River Plate)

COMMON GOAL – The renewal of Konam’s deal with Barcelona kept the Nou Camp on PES 2020

Emirates Stadiums (Arsenal)

Estadio Alberto / La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

Estadio Alejandro Villanueva (Alianza Lima)

Estadio Beira-Rio (Internacional)

Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo (Sao Paulo)

Estadio do Maracana (Flamengo & Fluminense)

Estadio Jose Alvalade (Sporting CP)

Estadio Mineirao (Atletico Mineiro)

Estadio Monumental de Colo-Colo (Colo-Colo)

Estadio Nacional de Chile (Universidad De Chile)

Estadio Palestra Italia (Palmeiras Classic Stadium)

Estadio Sao Januario (Vasco da Gama)

Estadio Urbano Caldeira (Santos)

Giuseppe Meazza / San Siro (Internazionale & Milan)

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

CULTURE – Rangers Ibrox Stadium was exclusive to PES 2020

Johan Cruyff ArenA (Ajax)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Saitama Stadium 2002 (Urawa Red Diamonds)

St. Jakob-Park (Basel)

Stade Louis II (AS Monaco)

Stadio Olimpico (Lazio & Roma)

Sukru Saracoglu Stadium (Fenerbahce)

Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04)

Potential Additions

There have not been any confirmations of new additions to the licensing as of yet, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of FIFPlay holding a vote for which stadiums we want to see added.

Currently, the leaders of the poll are Vodafone Arena (Besiktas, Turkey) and Elland Road (Leeds, England).

BEAUTIFUL: The stadiums helped to sell PES 2020, expect the same again

The Vodafone Arena, home to Besiktas, should be straight forward as the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig is licensed.

Elland Road offers an interesting challenge, as Leeds United are top of the Championship and looking to get promoted.

If the league is cancelled they may not go up to the Premier League and therefore a slightly less high-profile choice of license.

If Konami were putting together a wishlist of stadiums, it would be hard not to imagine that the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Atletico Madrid, Spain) wouldn’t be on it.

It is the home of Atletico, a team that could represent the rivalry between Konami and EA Sports with their relationship with Real Madrid well documented.

