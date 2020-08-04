BREAKING* PES 2021 Licenses: Sao Paulo Announced as Official Partner Club

The new football games are right around the corner, and Konami have landed another big fish.

Konami have a monopoly of Brazilian licenses already, and they have added one of the biggest as an official partner club.

With the Brazilian first and second division already on PES 2020, an official partner club is another big step for PES 2021.

Sao Paulo

Six-time Brazilian champions Sao Paulo are the team in question.

One of the most decorated clubs in South America, Sao Paulo have won three Copa Libertadores to go with their one FIFA World Club Cup triumph in 2005/06.

EPIC! Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium looks incredible

This also means that the famous ‘Morumbi’ stadium will come to life on PES 2021.

Licenses

Konami’s dominance of Brazil looks set to continue with this news as FIFA looks set to continue with generic player names in their national squad too!

Other big news on the licensing front comes from Italy, with Roma potentially arriving to PES 2021.

Squad

PES’ latest official partner boasts some familiar names.

Their number 10 is none other than former Barcelona star Dani Alves!

SUPERSTAR! Sao Paulo’s squad contains some big names

Another well-known right back is ex-Atletico Madrid star Juanfran who adds valuable experience to the squad.

They also boast former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato in their forward ranks.

