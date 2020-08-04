[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2021 Licenses: Sao Paulo Announced as Official Partner Club

The new football games are right around the corner, and Konami have landed another big fish.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 4, 2020
pes 2021 dani avles sao paulo

Konami have a monopoly of Brazilian licenses already, and they have added one of the biggest as an official partner club.

With the Brazilian first and second division already on PES 2020, an official partner club is another big step for PES 2021.

Contents hide
1 Sao Paulo
2 Licenses
3 Squad

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Sao Paulo

Six-time Brazilian champions Sao Paulo are the team in question.

One of the most decorated clubs in South America, Sao Paulo have won three Copa Libertadores to go with their one FIFA World Club Cup triumph in 2005/06.

pes 2021 morumbi sao paulo min 1
EPIC! Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium looks incredible

This also means that the famous ‘Morumbi’ stadium will come to life on PES 2021.

Licenses

Konami’s dominance of Brazil looks set to continue with this news as FIFA looks set to continue with generic player names in their national squad too!

READ MORE: Every single Club, National Team, Stadium and League in PES 2020

Other big news on the licensing front comes from Italy, with Roma potentially arriving to PES 2021.

Read more about Roma FC here.

Squad

PES’ latest official partner boasts some familiar names.

Their number 10 is none other than former Barcelona star Dani Alves!

pes 2021 sao paulo alves beuna reinaldo min 1
SUPERSTAR! Sao Paulo’s squad contains some big names

Another well-known right back is ex-Atletico Madrid star Juanfran who adds valuable experience to the squad.

They also boast former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato in their forward ranks.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon