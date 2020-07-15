[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES 2021 Price: How much will Pro Evo cost on PS4, Xbox One & PC?

With this year’s game confirmed to be a “Season Update” what impact will that have on buyers?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 15, 2020
 

PES 2021 PRICE FRENKIE DE JONG

PES 2021 has been confirmed for release, however, there is a catch.

The new game is being labelled as a “season update” with updated rosters and kits, so don’t expect any new features or gameplay.

So can we expect a different price this year?

How much will PES 2021 cost?

PES 2020 was retailed at $54.99 / £44.99 at release on PS4, Xbox One and PC – but expect that to change for PES 2021.

Konami have confirmed that “PES 2021 Season Update” will come at a “special anniversary price” due to the lack of new features and to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

ARTISTIC – Will Season Update get the same cover treatment as PES 2020?

We think that the new game is likely to be available for $29.99 / £24.99 or $34.99 / £29.99.

If that won’t be enough to tempt you, the game will also with “several bonuses” – likely to come through online mode MyClub.

Legend Edition

Konami may also release a Legend Edition, but that looks to be unlikely given it’s a Season Update.

A special “Anniversary Edition” seems more likely, which could include special kits and more content in MyClub.

If they do move for a more lucrative version, expect it to be retailed for $44.99 / £34.99 or $49.99 / £39.99

Next Gen

The big takeaway from “Season Update” is that the game will not be optimised for Next Gen consoles.

However, we have been teased a trailer of a future PES title on Unreal Engine 5.

We reckon this is a first look at – wait for it – PES 2022.

In a statement, Konami said they will begin testing on a new game engine (believed to be Unreal Engine 5) during mid 2021 and hope to have a game released by the end of that year.

