PES 2021 Price: How much will Pro Evo cost on PS4, Xbox One & PC?

With this year’s game confirmed to be a “Season Update” what impact will that have on buyers?

PES 2021 has been confirmed for release, however, there is a catch.

The new game is being labelled as a “season update” with updated rosters and kits, so don’t expect any new features or gameplay.

So can we expect a different price this year?

How much will PES 2021 cost?

PES 2020 was retailed at $54.99 / £44.99 at release on PS4, Xbox One and PC – but expect that to change for PES 2021.

Konami have confirmed that “PES 2021 Season Update” will come at a “special anniversary price” due to the lack of new features and to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

ARTISTIC – Will Season Update get the same cover treatment as PES 2020?

We think that the new game is likely to be available for $29.99 / £24.99 or $34.99 / £29.99.

If that won’t be enough to tempt you, the game will also with “several bonuses” – likely to come through online mode MyClub.

Legend Edition

Konami may also release a Legend Edition, but that looks to be unlikely given it’s a Season Update.

A special “Anniversary Edition” seems more likely, which could include special kits and more content in MyClub.

If they do move for a more lucrative version, expect it to be retailed for $44.99 / £34.99 or $49.99 / £39.99

Next Gen

The big takeaway from “Season Update” is that the game will not be optimised for Next Gen consoles.

However, we have been teased a trailer of a future PES title on Unreal Engine 5.

We reckon this is a first look at – wait for it – PES 2022.

In a statement, Konami said they will begin testing on a new game engine (believed to be Unreal Engine 5) during mid 2021 and hope to have a game released by the end of that year.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021