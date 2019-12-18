PS5 release date: Price, countdown, titles, specs, games, Xbox Series X, pre-order and everything you need to know

The PS5 is set to land this year – tackling Microsoft’s Xbox Series X head-on.

Here we go through all the big questions, from potential release date to the games we would expect to see and, of course, how the specs could stack up against Microsoft’s new Xbox.

Let’s get started.

PS5 release date

Sony officially confirmed the PS5 will release “Holiday 2020”, so somewhere between October and December next year.

START YOUR ENGINES: The PS5 will go head-to-head with the new Xbox in November 2020

Furthermore, a leak has suggested the release date will be November 20, which would put it in direct competition with the Xbox Series X, which has a rumoured release date of November.

PS5 pre-order

Some keen-eyed Sony fans at GamesRadar report that a handful of retailers, such as GAME in the UK, Best Buy in the US, and Game Mania in the Netherlands have launched sign-up pages online.

Here, you can sign up and they’ll let you know the second the PS5 will be available to pre-order. Worth a punt if you ask us.

PS5 price

Sony hasn’t confirmed a price for the PS5 just yet – however, a leak has suggested that the console will cost $499 in North America when it launches.

That’s a similar price to what the Xbox Series X should retail for – around the £400 mark.

PS5 specs

We don’t know a huge amount about what’s under the PS5‘s hood, but what we do know is that it’ll be significantly more powerful than the PS4 Pro.

It’ll likely support Ray Tracing, an advanced lighting technique that is already a feature in some state-of-the-art Nvidia graphics cards.

Add to this rumoured 8K support, and a bespoke SSD drive – which will be up to 19 times faster than traditional SSD storage methods, and you’ve got yourself a very powerful console indeed.

Another trick is that players will be able to install / remove certain parts of the game – much like on PC. So, if you only want to install single-player, that’ll be doable.

Xbox 2020 specs

The new Xbox will boast far more than the six teraflops currently inside Microsoft’s flagship gaming console, the Xbox One X.

Although some have speculated that the console will be 8K ready, we doubt it’ll have the raw power to run this natively.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and “set the benchmark” for console gaming.

Instead, it’ll likely use a solution much like PS4 Pro’s checkerboard rendering / Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)- upscaling an image from 1880p to higher resolutions allowing for higher framerates.

