UPDATED* PES 2020 Data Pack 6.0 RELEASED – Player faces, Iconic Moments, New kits & more

30 players receive new looks in the latest patch update, with new items in MyClub also.

We knew a new PES Data Pack was on the way, but we didn’t realise this much content was on the way.

PES 2020 Data Pack 6.0 is now out, giving you plenty to get excited for this Easter weekend.

Player faces

It was already announced that Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Ianis Hagi, Rafael Leao and Mario Pasalic were receiving new player faces.

You can see what they look like in Data Pack 6.0 here.

30 new player faces are arriving in the patch update.

Konami has revealed players fro French Ligue 1 as well as German club Bayer Leverkusen so far.

Habib Diallo

Tanguy Kousassi

Rayan Cherki

Exequiel Palacios

Nadiem Amiri

Borja Iglesias

Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias already got access to his player face and Tweeted it out just before Data Pack 6.0 was released.

New kits

With a new season in Brazil and Thailand, the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and Toyota Thai League receive fresh news kits!

REFRESH – A new season means new kits!

Five new kits for PES Partner Clubs arrive in Data Pack 6.0 – starting with Flamengo!

FRESH LOOK – Brazilian side Flamengo is one of five sides to receive a new kit in the update

New Iconic Moment Series Legends

Following on from the release of PES 2020’s Iconic Moment Series in MyClub, two new legends appear in Data Pack 6.0

Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit’s Iconic Moment is the 1989 European Cup final, where the Dutchman scored a brace in a 4-0 win over Steaua Bucharest.

Kaiser Beckenbauer

It’s the European Cup semi-final for Franz Beckenbauer, as his Bayern Munich saw off Real Madrid 2-0 on course to win the tournament.

Download

Data Pack 6.0 will be automatically downloaded when you fire up the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC.

Here is the complete list of updates as per konami.com:

Updated club names

Updated club strips

Updated club emblems

Updated media backdrops

New/updated face models

New/updated player portraits

New manager portraits

Updated player names

Updated stadium signs

New ball designs

Fixes

myClub

An issue where the stat boost that Iconic Moment Series players receive through the team-matching mechanic was not reflected in the overall Team Strength of squads used in myClub matches. (The ‘team-matching mechanic’ is activated when your Base Team matches the player’s registered team.)

An issue where playing myClub Co-op with more than one user on a team sometimes resulted in multiple copies of the same Legend/Iconic Moment Series players being assigned to the same squad.

An issue where a stat boost was not applied to players from the Iconic Moment Series despite playing them with the correct Base Team. The issue occurred if you enter a vs COM or vs COM Challenge Cup match immediately after opening myClub mode.

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

